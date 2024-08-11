Suicide By Youths: Experts Explore Reasons & Remedies In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Academic pressure, family conflicts, communication gaps, addiction and unemployment are major factors contributing to the alarming rates of suicide among young people, said Payal Pandit from Youth Representative.

Payal was speaking in a panel discussion on, 'Youth Mental Health, on the inaugural day of two-day State Youth Conference 2024 Yuva Aagaz, Yuva Aawaz: Shaping the future of youth centric development in Madhya Pradesh in the city on Sunday.

Asim Siddique from Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, pointed out that while there was much discussion about the mental pressure on youths, its root causes need to be addressed.

Kanika Sinha from Commutiny The Youth Collective, Delhi, spoke on how Covid deaths affected young people and said there was need to address the issues affecting youths’ well-being.

Muskan Pradhan from Sangath Representative, Bhopal, said civil society organisations began creating safe spaces where youth could openly discuss issues they might not feel comfortable sharing in public settings and said more such spaces were needed.

A panel discussion on, Youth Active Citizenship, brought together leaders and experts to explore youths’ role in society whereas panel discussion on CSR, Philanthropies and Youth Development, saw experts speaking on corporate social responsibility and philanthropic efforts.

The event was organised by SYNERGY Sansthan in collaboration with Bhopal School of Social Sciences to mark International Youth Day (August 12).