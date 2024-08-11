Bhopal: Two Collectors & One Commissioner Removed In Five Months In Administrative Shake-Up

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major administrative overhaul, the state government transferred 26 IAS officers, appointing new collectors in eight districts on late Saturday night. Within a short span of five months, one divisional commissioner and two district collectors have been removed. Vidisha collector Buddhesh Vaidya, who referred to Bijapur temple as a mosque on Nag Panchami, was removed and shifted as deputy secretary home.

Director, Public Relations, Roshan Singh has been posted as new Collector of Vidisha. Tarun Bhatnagar, who was posted as Shahdol collector earlier in March this year has also been transferred. In his place, Kedar Singh has been appointed as Shahdol collector. Bhatnagar has been made deputy secretary, animal husbandry. Sanjeev Jha, Chambal commissioner, was transferred as member, Revenue Board, Gwalior.

The charge of Chambal division has been given to Gwalior commissioner Manoj Khatri. Sanjeev Singh, who was sent to loop line seven months ago as Environmental Planning and Coordination Organisation (EPCO) executive director, has now been appointed as Bhopal commissioner. He has replaced Pawan Sharma who is going on Central deputation. Ansul Gupta, deputy secretary at CM Secretariat, has been appointed as director, public relations.

Meanwhile, Girish Kumar Mishra, collector Balaghat, has been posted as collector Rajgarh, Somesh Mishra as collector Mandla, Mrinal Meena as collector Balaghat, Harsh Singh as collector Dindori, Harshal Pancholi as collector Anuppur, Himanshu Chandra as collector Neemuch district.

Umakant Umrao has replaced Sachin Sinha as Principal Secretary (Labour), while Sinha has been transferred as member, Revenue Board, Gwalior. Sonali Vayangankar as Principal Secretary (Social Justice), Madan Vibhishan has been made member, Revenue Board- Gwalior, Ajay Gupta director agriculture, Tanvi Sundriyal director Budget, Tarun Rathi director health, Dinesh Jain additional director panchayat and rural development, Deepak Arya is CEO, RRDA and Vikash Mishra as deputy secretary, planning, economics & statistics department.

Ashish Vashist has been appointed as managing director, State Electronics Development Corporation, Saloni Sidana as director AYUSH and executive director EPCO, Aman Vaishnav as commissioner Gwalior Municipal Corporation. As Principal Secretary Nikunj Shrivatava has gone to Washington on Central deputation, the additional charge of mining has been given to PS Sanjay Shukla. Likewise, Gautam Singh has been entrusted with the additional charge of CEO, State Skill Development and Mohit Bundas with commissioner, Silk.