 Environmentalists Write To Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Opposing Construction Of Ujjain's Rain Basera
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainEnvironmentalists Write To Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Opposing Construction Of Ujjain's Rain Basera

Environmentalists Write To Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Opposing Construction Of Ujjain's Rain Basera

In a letter to the chief minister, The Nature Volunteers (TNV) society, an NGO, claimed many such towers were being built in Ujjain in violation of norms of the state government order issued in November 2021.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Environmentalists Write To Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Opposing Construction Of Ujjain's Rain Basera | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Environmentalists have written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav opposing the construction of bird towers in Ujjain, citing that it is "unnatural and impractical" to provide such facility to free-ranging birds.

In a letter to the chief minister, The Nature Volunteers (TNV) society, an NGO, claimed many such towers were being built in Ujjain in violation of norms of the state government order issued in November 2021.

FPJ Shorts
'Theatre Aao, Aukaat Dikhao': David Dhawan Says OTT Actors Are Scared To Work In Theatrical Films
'Theatre Aao, Aukaat Dikhao': David Dhawan Says OTT Actors Are Scared To Work In Theatrical Films
JNU Online Admission 2024: Last Chance To Apply, Deadline Tomorrow
JNU Online Admission 2024: Last Chance To Apply, Deadline Tomorrow
Independence Day 2024: Slogans Every Student Should Know By Freedom Fighters
Independence Day 2024: Slogans Every Student Should Know By Freedom Fighters
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Luxury Yacht To Birthday Girl Jacqueliene Fernandez, Donates ₹15 Crore To Wayanad Victims
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Luxury Yacht To Birthday Girl Jacqueliene Fernandez, Donates ₹15 Crore To Wayanad Victims

The society's president, Padma Shri Bhalu Mondhe, in the letter, said, "Experience has been that 'flying rats,' as the Indian rock pigeons are called, will occupy these towers; neither the state bird Paradise Fly Catcher nor a Golden Oriole will go to nest there, not to speak of water birds or the different arboreal species."

Read Also
NTCA Approves Translocation Of Tigers From Madhya Pradesh To Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan & Odisha
article-image

Wildlife expert and former Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Suhas Kumar said rock pigeons carry dangerous bacteria and a particular type of protein that damages the human lungs severely.

"Cement concrete structures for birds is a new fad from Gujarat. The Nature Volunteers had opposed it and got an official order issued from the state government to discourage and ban the construction of bird towers in 2021," environmentalist Abhilash Khandekar told PTI.

Bird towers were constructed in Vasant Vihar and near Muni Nagar for 315 birds each, corporator Gopal Balvani of Ward 27 said.

Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh clarified that an individual or NGO may have constructed such towers, but the government has no such plans. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shravan 2024: Lord Mahakal To Appear In Uma Mahesh Swaroop On 4th Shravan Somwar; Devotee From...

Shravan 2024: Lord Mahakal To Appear In Uma Mahesh Swaroop On 4th Shravan Somwar; Devotee From...

Environmentalists Write To Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Opposing Construction Of Ujjain's Rain...

Environmentalists Write To Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Opposing Construction Of Ujjain's Rain...

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA's Son Slapped With ₹ 29,500 Fine After Entering Ujjain’s Mahakal Mahalok...

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA's Son Slapped With ₹ 29,500 Fine After Entering Ujjain’s Mahakal Mahalok...

Naag Panchami 2024: Devotees Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple That Opens...

Naag Panchami 2024: Devotees Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple That Opens...

School Girl Jumps Off Railway Bridge In Ujjain On Birthday, Dies; Left Home In School Uniform On...

School Girl Jumps Off Railway Bridge In Ujjain On Birthday, Dies; Left Home In School Uniform On...