Bhopal: Major Shake-Up! 21 IPS Officers Transferred In State Government Reshuffle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major reshuffle, the state government has transferred, 21 Indian Police Services officers, here on Saturday late night. The superintendents of police of eight districts have also been shifted. ADG Shahdol DC Sagar has been transferred to PHQ and he has been appointed as ADG complaints.

IG posted in CID Bhopal, Anurag Sharma will hold the charge of IG Shahdol, he will be going retire after 13 months. When he was posted in Bhopal, he was promoted from DIG to IG this year, he was posted in CID. DIG Krishna Vani Desavatu Amit Sanghi were successful in their effort of getting transferred. Krishna Van Desavatu wanted to come to Bhopal. Whereas Amit Sanghi wanted to go from

Bhopal to Gwalior. Efforts were going on for a long time for both of them to go to each others' post. The efforts of both were successful and Krishna Vaini has been made DIG SAF Central Range, while Amit Sanghi from DIG SAF Central Range has been made DIG Gwalior. Amit Sanghi has also been SP in Gwalior.

DIG Khargone range Atul Singh to hold the charge of DIG SAF Jabalpur range.

DIG at PHQ, Siddhart Bahuguna is transferred as DIG Khargone range. SP Morena Shailesh Singh is given the charge of commandant 13 th SAF Gwalior.

Commandant 13 th SAF Gwalior Raghuwansh Kumar Singh is appointed as commandant 5 th SAF Morena.

Commandant 10 th SAF Sagar is appointed as SP Mhowganj. AIG Nagendra Singh is the new SP of Balaghat.

SP Mandsaur Anurag Sujania has been shifted to AIG at PHQ, SP Balaghat Sameer Sourabh is the new SP of Morena.

Deputy commissioner of police Indore Hansrah Singh is appointed as a deputy commissioner zone-3 Indore.

SP Anuppur Jitendra Singh Pawar is appointed as deputy commissioner of Police zone-4 Bhopal.

SP Pandurna Rajesh Kumar Tripathi is appointed as deputy commissioner of police crime Indore.

SP Mhowganj Vitrendra Jain is appointed as SP Sheopur.

Deputy commissioner of police zone-4 Bhopal is appointed as SP Pandurna.

Deputy commissioner of police zone-3 Indore Pankaj Kumar Pandey is appointed as SP Raisen, earlier the SP Raisen Vikas Sahwal was appointed SP Sagar.

The SP Sagar Abhishek Tiwari was shifted to Bhopal, after nine children had died in Shahpur locality.

SDOP Manawar Ankit Soni is appointed as deputy commissioner of police Indore.

Commandant Hawk Force Balaghat Moti-Ur-Rehman is appointed as SP Anuppur.

SP Sheopur Abhisehk Anand is the new SP of Mandsaure.