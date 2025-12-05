MP News: Three Arrested For Blackbuck Poaching In Sagar; Meat, Skin Seized |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of blackbuck poaching was uncovered in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, leading to the arrest of three individuals late Thursday night.

The Rahatgarh forest department seized blackbuck meat, hide, teakwood, a 22-bore rifle, and cartridges from the accused.

According to the information, the forest department received information that some people had entered Tehra-Tehri in the Berkhedi beat in two cars. They set up a blockade on forest roads and hid nearby, waiting for the vehicles to return. Around 3 am, the two cars emerged, and the team quickly surrounded and stopped them, taking the three occupants into custody.

When the officials started searching the accused they found approximately 10 kg of blackbuck meat, blackbuck skin, teakwood, a 22-bore rifle, 15 live cartridges, and three empty shells.

The arrested individuals were identified as Wasim Khan from Mandi Bamora, Omkar Adivasi from Tehra-Tehri, and Raju Adivasi from Semramedha.

The Rahatgarh Forest Range Officer, Manish Singh Thakur, said that the accused were carrying the meat of a female blackbuck.

A case has been filed against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act and other relevant laws and an investigation is underway.