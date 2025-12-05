 MP News: Three Arrested For Blackbuck Poaching In Sagar; Meat, Skin Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Three Arrested For Blackbuck Poaching In Sagar; Meat, Skin Seized

MP News: Three Arrested For Blackbuck Poaching In Sagar; Meat, Skin Seized

According to the information, the forest department received information that some people had entered Tehra-Tehri in the Berkhedi beat in two cars. They set up a blockade on forest roads and hid nearby, waiting for the vehicles to return. Around 3 am, the two cars emerged, and the team quickly surrounded and stopped them, taking the three occupants into custody.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Three Arrested For Blackbuck Poaching In Sagar; Meat, Skin Seized |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of blackbuck poaching was uncovered in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, leading to the arrest of three individuals late Thursday night.

The Rahatgarh forest department seized blackbuck meat, hide, teakwood, a 22-bore rifle, and cartridges from the accused.

Read Also
MP News: 5-Year-Old Girl Lured On Pretext Of Chips, Raped By 2 Men In Harda
article-image

According to the information, the forest department received information that some people had entered Tehra-Tehri in the Berkhedi beat in two cars. They set up a blockade on forest roads and hid nearby, waiting for the vehicles to return. Around 3 am, the two cars emerged, and the team quickly surrounded and stopped them, taking the three occupants into custody.

When the officials started searching the accused they found approximately 10 kg of blackbuck meat, blackbuck skin, teakwood, a 22-bore rifle, 15 live cartridges, and three empty shells.

FPJ Shorts
'Tiny Burj Khalifa': Indian Boy Steals Show At Fancy Dress Competition In Dubai, Appears As World's Tallest Tower | WATCH
'Tiny Burj Khalifa': Indian Boy Steals Show At Fancy Dress Competition In Dubai, Appears As World's Tallest Tower | WATCH
'Really Sorry For The Inconvenience:' Zerodha CEO Apologizes For Cloudflare Outage, Points To WhatsApp Backup Option
'Really Sorry For The Inconvenience:' Zerodha CEO Apologizes For Cloudflare Outage, Points To WhatsApp Backup Option
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Check Out Date, Format & Live Streaming Details
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Check Out Date, Format & Live Streaming Details
BTSC Work Inspector Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
BTSC Work Inspector Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Read Also
MP News: 45-Year-Old Woman Raped by Husband’s Friend in Gwalior; Accused Threatened Her Children
article-image

The arrested individuals were identified as Wasim Khan from Mandi Bamora, Omkar Adivasi from Tehra-Tehri, and Raju Adivasi from Semramedha.

The Rahatgarh Forest Range Officer, Manish Singh Thakur, said that the accused were carrying the meat of a female blackbuck.

A case has been filed against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act and other relevant laws and an investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Students Caught Cheating During Exams At Gwalior's Jiwaji University--VIDEO

MP News: Students Caught Cheating During Exams At Gwalior's Jiwaji University--VIDEO

Bhopal News: 15-Year-Old Hangs Self In Vallabh Bhavan Area; No Suicide Note Found

Bhopal News: 15-Year-Old Hangs Self In Vallabh Bhavan Area; No Suicide Note Found

MP News: Three Arrested For Blackbuck Poaching In Sagar; Meat, Skin Seized

MP News: Three Arrested For Blackbuck Poaching In Sagar; Meat, Skin Seized

MP News: 45-Year-Old Woman Raped by Husband’s Friend in Gwalior; Accused Threatened Her Children

MP News: 45-Year-Old Woman Raped by Husband’s Friend in Gwalior; Accused Threatened Her Children

MP News: 45-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Roadside In Chhatarpur, Family Flags Missing Belongings

MP News: 45-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Roadside In Chhatarpur, Family Flags Missing Belongings