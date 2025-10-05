MP News: Troubled By Woman, 40-Year-Old Man Hangs Himself In Jabalpur, Social Media Chats Reveal Shocking Details

Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man from Jabalpur hanged himself after being troubled by a woman on social media, police said on Sunday.

His body was found hanging from a tree on September 2. Police recovered a mobile phone and a suicide note from his shirt pocket.

The note mentioned that Babulal Patel was upset with Sushma Patel from his village, her husband Lalit, and Gopi Kol.

Investigation reveals...

During the investigation, police learned that Babulal had political enmity with Gopi Kol.

However, examination of his phone showed no recent messages or calls with Lalit or anyone else for the past one and a half months.

Further inquiry revealed that Babulal had been communicating with Sushma Patel on social media. Police examined their chats and discovered personal links and an exchange of money between them, which had reportedly caused Babulal distress.

After Babulal’s suicide, Sushma deleted the social media chats from her phone to avoid police scrutiny. However, police were able to recover the deleted messages, which became key evidence in the case.

Based on this evidence, an FIR has been registered against Sushma Patel for abetment of suicide. Police are continuing the investigation to gather more details about the matter.