 MP News: Troubled By Woman, 40-Year-Old Man Hangs Himself In Jabalpur, Social Media Chats Reveal Shocking Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Troubled By Woman, 40-Year-Old Man Hangs Himself In Jabalpur, Social Media Chats Reveal Shocking Details

MP News: Troubled By Woman, 40-Year-Old Man Hangs Himself In Jabalpur, Social Media Chats Reveal Shocking Details

His body was found hanging from a tree on September 2. Police recovered a mobile phone and a suicide note from his shirt pocket.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man from Jabalpur hanged himself after being troubled by a woman on social media, police said on Sunday.

His body was found hanging from a tree on September 2. Police recovered a mobile phone and a suicide note from his shirt pocket.

The note mentioned that Babulal Patel was upset with Sushma Patel from his village, her husband Lalit, and Gopi Kol.

Investigation reveals...

FPJ Shorts
Odisha News: 2 Fraudsters Posing As MHA Officials Arrested In Bhubaneswar
Odisha News: 2 Fraudsters Posing As MHA Officials Arrested In Bhubaneswar
Shocking! Hikaru Nakamura Throws Chess Piece After Beating D. Gukesh As USA Crushes India 5-0 In 'Checkmate' Exhibition Event; Video
Shocking! Hikaru Nakamura Throws Chess Piece After Beating D. Gukesh As USA Crushes India 5-0 In 'Checkmate' Exhibition Event; Video
Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Jump 24% In Q3, Fastest Among Major Cities; Luxury Demand Drives Surge
Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Jump 24% In Q3, Fastest Among Major Cities; Luxury Demand Drives Surge
J&K: Chief Education Officer Of Baramulla Warns Staff Against Criticizing Govt Policies On Social Media
J&K: Chief Education Officer Of Baramulla Warns Staff Against Criticizing Govt Policies On Social Media

During the investigation, police learned that Babulal had political enmity with Gopi Kol.

However, examination of his phone showed no recent messages or calls with Lalit or anyone else for the past one and a half months.

Further inquiry revealed that Babulal had been communicating with Sushma Patel on social media. Police examined their chats and discovered personal links and an exchange of money between them, which had reportedly caused Babulal distress.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

After Babulal’s suicide, Sushma deleted the social media chats from her phone to avoid police scrutiny. However, police were able to recover the deleted messages, which became key evidence in the case.

Based on this evidence, an FIR has been registered against Sushma Patel for abetment of suicide. Police are continuing the investigation to gather more details about the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Troubled By Woman, 40-Year-Old Man Hangs Himself In Jabalpur, Social Media Chats Reveal...

MP News: Troubled By Woman, 40-Year-Old Man Hangs Himself In Jabalpur, Social Media Chats Reveal...

MP News: Man Beats 2 Street Puppies To Death In Jabalpur; Outrage Among Animal Lovers After CCTV...

MP News: Man Beats 2 Street Puppies To Death In Jabalpur; Outrage Among Animal Lovers After CCTV...

MP News: Jabalpur Passengers Frustrated As Kashi And Tapti Ganga Express Run Over 10 Hours Late

MP News: Jabalpur Passengers Frustrated As Kashi And Tapti Ganga Express Run Over 10 Hours Late

MP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Rises To 13; Doctor Who Prescribed Coldrif Arrested

MP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Rises To 13; Doctor Who Prescribed Coldrif Arrested

MP News: State's Investors’ Session Being Held For First Time In Northeast Region; CM Mohan Yadav...

MP News: State's Investors’ Session Being Held For First Time In Northeast Region; CM Mohan Yadav...