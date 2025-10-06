Disgusting! Customer Shocked To Find Cockroach In Ragi Sangati Meal At Kritunga Restaurant In Hyderabad; Complaint Filed - VIDEO

Customer Shocked To Find Cockroach In Ragi Sangati Meal At Kritunga Restaurant In Hyderabad | X

Hyderabad, October 06: In a shocking incident, a customer was stunned to find cockroach inside food while eating at a famous restaurant in Hyderabad. The customer recorded the incident and shared the video on social media. It can be seen in the video that a small cockroach was inside the meal ordered by the customer at Kritunga Restaurant.

Incident Details

There are reports that the incident occurred at Kritunga Restaurant in the Nanakramguda area of Hyderabad. The customer ordered Ragi Sangati meal at the restaurant. He had already eaten half of it when he spotted the insect in the food. He was shocked and disgusted after which he immediately confronted the restaurant staff.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Staff Replies Carelessly

When the customer raised the issue of unhygienic food with the management, they replied to him carelessly and did not take the issue seriously. The customer got furious over the management's behaviour and registered a complaint with the Food Safety Department. He demanded strict action against the restaurant for poor hygiene and unsafe food practices.

What Is A Ragi Sangati Meal?

Ragi Sangati, also known as Ragi Mudde, is a traditional South Indian dish made by mixing finger millet (ragi) flour with cooked rice and water until it forms a soft, dough-like ball. Rich in calcium, iron and fiber, it’s considered a highly nutritious meal and is often served with spicy chicken curry, sambar or dal. It is made especially in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.