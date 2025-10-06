 Disgusting! Customer Shocked To Find Cockroach In Ragi Sangati Meal At Kritunga Restaurant In Hyderabad; Complaint Filed - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDisgusting! Customer Shocked To Find Cockroach In Ragi Sangati Meal At Kritunga Restaurant In Hyderabad; Complaint Filed - VIDEO

Disgusting! Customer Shocked To Find Cockroach In Ragi Sangati Meal At Kritunga Restaurant In Hyderabad; Complaint Filed - VIDEO

The customer recorded the incident and shared the video on social media. It can be seen in the video that a small cockroach was inside the meal ordered by the customer at Kritunga Restaurant.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Customer Shocked To Find Cockroach In Ragi Sangati Meal At Kritunga Restaurant In Hyderabad | X

Hyderabad, October 06: In a shocking incident, a customer was stunned to find cockroach inside food while eating at a famous restaurant in Hyderabad. The customer recorded the incident and shared the video on social media. It can be seen in the video that a small cockroach was inside the meal ordered by the customer at Kritunga Restaurant.

Incident Details

There are reports that the incident occurred at Kritunga Restaurant in the Nanakramguda area of Hyderabad. The customer ordered Ragi Sangati meal at the restaurant. He had already eaten half of it when he spotted the insect in the food. He was shocked and disgusted after which he immediately confronted the restaurant staff.

Staff Replies Carelessly

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Clears Land Transfer For New Film City In Igatpuri; KPMG To Submit Viability Report By November
Maharashtra Clears Land Transfer For New Film City In Igatpuri; KPMG To Submit Viability Report By November
'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction
'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport
'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik

When the customer raised the issue of unhygienic food with the management, they replied to him carelessly and did not take the issue seriously. The customer got furious over the management's behaviour and registered a complaint with the Food Safety Department. He demanded strict action against the restaurant for poor hygiene and unsafe food practices.

Read Also
'Naam Aur Daam Bade, Darshan Chhote': Customer Finds Cockroaches Crawling Over Pani Puri At...
article-image

What Is A Ragi Sangati Meal?

Ragi Sangati, also known as Ragi Mudde, is a traditional South Indian dish made by mixing finger millet (ragi) flour with cooked rice and water until it forms a soft, dough-like ball. Rich in calcium, iron and fiber, it’s considered a highly nutritious meal and is often served with spicy chicken curry, sambar or dal. It is made especially in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disgusting! Customer Shocked To Find Cockroach In Ragi Sangati Meal At Kritunga Restaurant In...

Disgusting! Customer Shocked To Find Cockroach In Ragi Sangati Meal At Kritunga Restaurant In...

New York Couple Arrested After More Than 200 Animals & 95-Year-Old Woman Found Living In Filthy...

New York Couple Arrested After More Than 200 Animals & 95-Year-Old Woman Found Living In Filthy...

'686 Steps In 12.5 Minutes': French Cyclist Becomes Fastest Ever To Climb Eiffel Tower On An...

'686 Steps In 12.5 Minutes': French Cyclist Becomes Fastest Ever To Climb Eiffel Tower On An...

MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress...

MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress...

'Bana Video, Teri G*** Tod Dunga': Kanpur Sub-Inspector Slaps, Kicks & Abuses Student Who Came To...

'Bana Video, Teri G*** Tod Dunga': Kanpur Sub-Inspector Slaps, Kicks & Abuses Student Who Came To...