 Western Railway Extends Trips Of Valsad–Khatipura, Rajkot–Mahbubnagar And Okha–Madurai Special Trains; Bookings Open November 29
For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of three pairs of special trains. The booking for extended trips of Train Nos. 09007, 09575, and 09520 will open from 29th November 2025 at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway has extended three pairs of special trains to meet rising travel demand | Representational Image

WR Announces Extension of Valsad–Khatipura, Rajkot–Mahbubnagar and Okha–Madurai Specials

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, services of Train No. 09007/09008 Valsad–Khatipura (Weekly) Special, Train No. 09575/09576 Rajkot–Mahbubnagar (Weekly) Special, and Train No. 09520/09519 Okha–Madurai (Weekly) Special have been extended.

Extension Dates for Valsad–Khatipura Specials

According to WR, Train No. 09007 Valsad–Khatipura Special has been extended up to 25th December 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09008 Khatipura–Valsad Special has been extended up to 26th December 2025.

Extension Dates for Rajkot–Mahbubnagar Specials

Train No. 09575 Rajkot–Mahbubnagar Special has been extended up to 29th December 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09576 Mahbubnagar–Rajkot Special has been extended up to 30th December 2025.

Extension Dates for Okha–Madurai Specials

In addition to that, Train No. 09520 Okha–Madurai Special has been extended up to 29th December 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09519 Madurai–Okha Special has been extended up to 2nd January 2026.

Bookings Open From 29 November 2025

The booking for extended trips of Train Nos. 09007, 09575, and 09520 will open from 29th November 2025 at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and revised composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

