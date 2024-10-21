 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Yogendra Yadav Heckled & Pushed By Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Workers In Akola; Police Escorts Him To Safety (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Yogendra Yadav Heckled & Pushed By Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Workers In Akola; Police Escorts Him To Safety (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Yogendra Yadav Heckled & Pushed By Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Workers In Akola; Police Escorts Him To Safety (VIDEO)

Yogendra Yadav was heckled and pushed by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers during a seminar in Maharashtra’s Akola on Monday

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
@journalistspsc

Swaraj India Party founder and Bharat Jodo Abhiyan national convener Yogendra Yadav was heckled and pushed by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers during a seminar in Maharashtra’s Akola on Monday afternoon. 

A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media that shows police and Yadav’s aides protecting him from the enraged workers some of whom were breaking chairs and raising slogans. An atmosphere of tension prevailed at the venue before police were able to calm down the workers.

Watch the video here: 

As per reports, under the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, a seminar was organised in an auditorium in Akola where Yadav was giving speech. During his speech, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers present inside the hall raised questions when they were allegedly asked to support the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections. 

FPJ Shorts
50 French Universities Participate in Choose France Tour 2024
50 French Universities Participate in Choose France Tour 2024
Video: Navdeep Saini Fakes Injury As Delhi Hang On For A Draw Against Tamil Nadu In Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Video: Navdeep Saini Fakes Injury As Delhi Hang On For A Draw Against Tamil Nadu In Ranji Trophy 2024-25
'Pet Palne Ki Majburiyaan...' Kanwar Dhillon Demands Apology From Manu Punjabi For Mocking GF Alice Kaushik's Panic Attack On BB18
'Pet Palne Ki Majburiyaan...' Kanwar Dhillon Demands Apology From Manu Punjabi For Mocking GF Alice Kaushik's Panic Attack On BB18
Egypt Declared Malaria-Free By WHO
Egypt Declared Malaria-Free By WHO

As per reports, the agitated workers asked Yadav why would they support Congress if it had adopted an anti-reservation stance and talked bout ending the reservation. They said that voting for the grand old party in such circumstances is beyond question. 

They further claimed that when eight Congress MLAs voted for the BJP in the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, the party's high command did not take any action.

The heated debate between the two groups soon turned violent and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers started pushing and heckling Yadav. 

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Will Meet Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray In Mumbai On Oct 22 For...
article-image

As per reports, the organisers of the event took Yadav out of the auditorium under heavy security cover during which slogans were raised against him and his stance of supporting the Congress was strongly condemned. 

Meanwhile, reports suggest that a case has been filed in the matter. 

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Yogendra Yadav Heckled & Pushed By Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Workers In...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Yogendra Yadav Heckled & Pushed By Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Workers In...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Will Meet Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray In Mumbai On Oct 22 For...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Will Meet Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray In Mumbai On Oct 22 For...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'All Seat-Sharing Talks Within MVA Done... BJP Is Creating...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'All Seat-Sharing Talks Within MVA Done... BJP Is Creating...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Designates 12 Open Grounds For Firecracker Stalls With Strict Safety Guidelines...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Designates 12 Open Grounds For Firecracker Stalls With Strict Safety Guidelines...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Sanjay Kelkar To Witness Tough Fight In CM Shinde's...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Sanjay Kelkar To Witness Tough Fight In CM Shinde's...