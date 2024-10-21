Maharashtra Elections 2024: Yogendra Yadav Heckled & Pushed By Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Workers In Akola; Police Escorts Him To Safety (VIDEO)

@journalistspsc

Swaraj India Party founder and Bharat Jodo Abhiyan national convener Yogendra Yadav was heckled and pushed by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers during a seminar in Maharashtra’s Akola on Monday afternoon.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media that shows police and Yadav’s aides protecting him from the enraged workers some of whom were breaking chairs and raising slogans. An atmosphere of tension prevailed at the venue before police were able to calm down the workers.

Watch the video here:

सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता योगेन्द्र यादव के साथ आज महाराष्ट्र के एक राजनीतिक कार्यक्रम के दौरान जमकर धक्का मुक्की हुई.



कार्यक्रम में संविधान के दृष्टिकोण से क्या चर्चा हुई, वंचित बहुजन आघाड़ी के कार्यकर्ताओं के जवाब दो.. जवाब दो... जैसे नारे लगाकर प्रदर्शन हुआ. pic.twitter.com/g08OrN5Zp6 — Shivam Pratap Singh (@journalistspsc) October 21, 2024

As per reports, under the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, a seminar was organised in an auditorium in Akola where Yadav was giving speech. During his speech, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers present inside the hall raised questions when they were allegedly asked to support the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.

As per reports, the agitated workers asked Yadav why would they support Congress if it had adopted an anti-reservation stance and talked bout ending the reservation. They said that voting for the grand old party in such circumstances is beyond question.

They further claimed that when eight Congress MLAs voted for the BJP in the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, the party's high command did not take any action.

The heated debate between the two groups soon turned violent and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers started pushing and heckling Yadav.

As per reports, the organisers of the event took Yadav out of the auditorium under heavy security cover during which slogans were raised against him and his stance of supporting the Congress was strongly condemned.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that a case has been filed in the matter.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.