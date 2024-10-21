Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Will Meet Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray In Mumbai On Oct 22 For Seat-Sharing Talks,' Says Congress' Nana Patole Amid Reports Of Rift In MVA

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole speaking to reporters in Delhi on October 21 | PTI

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole on Monday (October 21), speaking to reporters after meeting with party leaders in Delhi, said that the Congress party held discussions over 96 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections and that "discussions on further seats will be held later." Nana Patole also added that he and other Congress leaders will meet Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 22) over seat-sharing discussions. However, the Congress leader denied any such issues in the MVA.

Patole's comments comes even as there are talks of rift in the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) over the issue of seat-sharing for Maharashtra assembly elections.

Nana Patole also said that Congress is likely to come out with its first list of candidates on Tuesday (October 22).

"We had discussions over 96 seats. Tomorrow, we will meet Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar and discuss seat-sharing arrangement for another 30-40 seats," said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said that the final decision on all 288 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi for the Maharashtra assembly election will be made by tomorrow (Tuesday) evening.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Wadettiwar said, "By tomorrow evening, we will finalise the 17 seats. There are issues on 6-7 seats in Vidarbha and that too will be resolved. We are going to contest as Aghadi. Since there are 3 parties sharing 288 seats, it took a little time. Final decision on all 288 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi will be made by tomorrow evening."

Sanjay Raut Refutes Claims Of Meeting Union HM Amit Shah

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has reached consensus on 210 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday.

The statement from Raut also comes amid speculation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah having a phone conservation with him.

"The BJP is feeding false news. We know who is doing it. The party fears loss in the assembly polls so is spreading misinformation," said Raut.