 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Met Dy CM Fadnavis During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit?
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Met Dy CM Fadnavis During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit?

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Met Dy CM Fadnavis During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit?

Maharashtra Elections 2024: With BJP already having released its first candidate list, all eyes are now on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). But now, reports of a meeting between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have added a new element in the political activity.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ Web desk

With Maharashtra legislative assembly elections 2024 less than a month away, political activity has gained pace in the state. A report by ABP Majha has now claimed, citing sources, that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. While India TV has reported that this meeting took place when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Mumbai recently. This has given rise to speculation about disintegration of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Fadnavis and Thackeray are currently in opposite camps in Maharashtra politics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced its first candidate list for 99 seats. The MVA however is yet to release its own. Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are currently not on the same page over several seats in Vidarbha region and talks are going on.

However, as reported by ABP, there is a clamour in Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress camps for contesting elections independently. The report has also claimed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Congress Refutes Claims of Discord Within MVA

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court
Navi Mumbai: Train Services Delayed Due To Trespassing Incident Between Belapur & Seawoods
Navi Mumbai: Train Services Delayed Due To Trespassing Incident Between Belapur & Seawoods
UltraTech Cement Shares Plummet Over 2% Amid Q2FY25 Financial Results
UltraTech Cement Shares Plummet Over 2% Amid Q2FY25 Financial Results

Vijay Wadettiwar, a Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, has refuted claims of discord within the MVA and has alleged that BJP is planting such incorrect stories in an attempt to create confusion.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's First Candidate List Includes 12 Women, Sticks With...
article-image

On Monday, he told the media that the MVA will contest the upcoming elections as a united alliance.

"...By tomorrow evening, we will finalise the 17 seats. There are issues on 6-7 seats in Vidarbha and that too will be resolved. We are going to contest as Aghadi...Since there are 3 parties sharing 288 seats, it took a little time...Final decision on all 288 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi will be made by tomorrow evening..." he said as quoted by ANI.

Voting for Maharashtra assembly elections will take place on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of...

Navi Mumbai: Train Services Delayed Due To Trespassing Incident Between Belapur & Seawoods

Navi Mumbai: Train Services Delayed Due To Trespassing Incident Between Belapur & Seawoods

'Maharashtra Assembly Polls Seat-Sharing To Be Finalized By Evening Of October 22,' Says Congress...

'Maharashtra Assembly Polls Seat-Sharing To Be Finalized By Evening Of October 22,' Says Congress...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai's Former ACP Sanjay Jagtap Likely To Join Sena UBT, Contest From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai's Former ACP Sanjay Jagtap Likely To Join Sena UBT, Contest From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Met Dy CM Fadnavis During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit?

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Met Dy CM Fadnavis During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit?