Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Met Dy CM Fadnavis During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit?

With Maharashtra legislative assembly elections 2024 less than a month away, political activity has gained pace in the state. A report by ABP Majha has now claimed, citing sources, that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. While India TV has reported that this meeting took place when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Mumbai recently. This has given rise to speculation about disintegration of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Fadnavis and Thackeray are currently in opposite camps in Maharashtra politics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced its first candidate list for 99 seats. The MVA however is yet to release its own. Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are currently not on the same page over several seats in Vidarbha region and talks are going on.

However, as reported by ABP, there is a clamour in Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress camps for contesting elections independently. The report has also claimed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Congress Refutes Claims of Discord Within MVA

Vijay Wadettiwar, a Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, has refuted claims of discord within the MVA and has alleged that BJP is planting such incorrect stories in an attempt to create confusion.

On Monday, he told the media that the MVA will contest the upcoming elections as a united alliance.

"...By tomorrow evening, we will finalise the 17 seats. There are issues on 6-7 seats in Vidarbha and that too will be resolved. We are going to contest as Aghadi...Since there are 3 parties sharing 288 seats, it took a little time...Final decision on all 288 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi will be made by tomorrow evening..." he said as quoted by ANI.

Voting for Maharashtra assembly elections will take place on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.