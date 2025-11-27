 'Word Power Is World Power': DK Shivakumar Shares Cryptic Post Amid Power Tussle In Karnataka
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Word Power Is World Power': DK Shivakumar Shares Cryptic Post Amid Power Tussle In Karnataka

'Word Power Is World Power': DK Shivakumar Shares Cryptic Post Amid Power Tussle In Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's "Word power is world power" post fuels Congress infighting rumours in the state. With claims of a rotational CM deal resurfacing, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed high command intervention, promising a joint discussion involving Rahul Gandhi to resolve the leadership dispute.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
DK Shivakumar Shares Cryptic Post Amid Power Tussle In Karnataka | X

Bengaluru: Amid reports of infighting in the Congress government in Karnataka, the state's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shared a cryptic post on his X handle. Shivakumar posted a picture message that reads, "Word power is world power".

"The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. World power is world power," the message further read.

Along with the picture message, the Karnataka Deputy CM also wrote, "Keeping one's word is the greatest strength in the world!".

Though Shivakumar time and again reiterated that there is unity within the Karnataka Congress, but his supporters claimed that when the party came to power in 2023, rotational chief ministership was promised, reported NDTV. However, these claims were rejected by CM Siddaramaiah's supporters.

FPJ Shorts
Economic Inequality In Bangladesh To Grow, High Inflation, Stagnant Wages & Weakening Household Purchasing Power Continue To Ravage Low-Income Families
Economic Inequality In Bangladesh To Grow, High Inflation, Stagnant Wages & Weakening Household Purchasing Power Continue To Ravage Low-Income Families
Goharganj 6-Yo Girl Rape Case: New CCTV Clips Show Absconding Accused Salman Khan Buying Cigarettes From Tea hop Along NH-45
Goharganj 6-Yo Girl Rape Case: New CCTV Clips Show Absconding Accused Salman Khan Buying Cigarettes From Tea hop Along NH-45
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage: Portuguese Superstar Chooses Special Venue To Tie Knot With Georgina Rodriguez; Check Details
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage: Portuguese Superstar Chooses Special Venue To Tie Knot With Georgina Rodriguez; Check Details
Palash Muchhal's Phone Number Gets Leaked As His Old Tweet Goes Viral Amid Wedding Controversy
Palash Muchhal's Phone Number Gets Leaked As His Old Tweet Goes Viral Amid Wedding Controversy

Notably, Shivakumar's post could be seen as directed towards the top party leadership. Over the past several weeks, MLAs of the Shivakumar camp were meeting party leaders in Delhi.

Read Also
Karnataka Power Tussle: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Assures Meeting As DK Shivakumar Stakes Claim...
article-image

Amid speculation over a power tussle within the party in Karnataka, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that a decision will be made after discussing the matter with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

"I will call everyone and have a discussion. Rahul Gandhi will also remain present in that discussion. Other members will also remain present. CM and Dy CM will also remain present. The decision will be made after a discussion with all of these. There is a team. I am not alone. The entire high command team will discuss and make a decision," he told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, senior Congress MLA and former minister KN Rajanna said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) should decide the chief minister, and hence "dissolve the assembly and face elections".

"Let's dissolve (the Assembly) and face the elections. Then let's work together under the leadership of DK Shivakumar and come up with a majority. Then let him serve as the CM for 5 years. Wasn't it the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) that elected Siddaramaiah? Now the decision should be made by the CLP," the Congress MLA told reporters.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress won 135 seats out of 224.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 27, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 27, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Pak Propaganda Accounts Share AI-Generated Deepfake Of Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Claiming Arunachal...

Pak Propaganda Accounts Share AI-Generated Deepfake Of Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Claiming Arunachal...

'Can Foreigners With Aadhaar Card Be Allowed To Vote?' Supreme Court's BIG Remarks On Pleas...

'Can Foreigners With Aadhaar Card Be Allowed To Vote?' Supreme Court's BIG Remarks On Pleas...

'Word Power Is World Power': DK Shivakumar Shares Cryptic Post Amid Power Tussle In Karnataka

'Word Power Is World Power': DK Shivakumar Shares Cryptic Post Amid Power Tussle In Karnataka

'Hum Kutte Ki Tarah Peechhe Se Vaar Nahi Karte...': Atiq Ahmed's Son Aban Seen Issuing Threats In...

'Hum Kutte Ki Tarah Peechhe Se Vaar Nahi Karte...': Atiq Ahmed's Son Aban Seen Issuing Threats In...