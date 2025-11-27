'Word Power Is World Power': DK Shivakumar Shares Cryptic Post Amid Power Tussle In Karnataka

DK Shivakumar Shares Cryptic Post Amid Power Tussle In Karnataka | X

Bengaluru: Amid reports of infighting in the Congress government in Karnataka, the state's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shared a cryptic post on his X handle. Shivakumar posted a picture message that reads, "Word power is world power".

"The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. World power is world power," the message further read.

Along with the picture message, the Karnataka Deputy CM also wrote, "Keeping one's word is the greatest strength in the world!".

Though Shivakumar time and again reiterated that there is unity within the Karnataka Congress, but his supporters claimed that when the party came to power in 2023, rotational chief ministership was promised, reported NDTV. However, these claims were rejected by CM Siddaramaiah's supporters.

Notably, Shivakumar's post could be seen as directed towards the top party leadership. Over the past several weeks, MLAs of the Shivakumar camp were meeting party leaders in Delhi.

Amid speculation over a power tussle within the party in Karnataka, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that a decision will be made after discussing the matter with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

"I will call everyone and have a discussion. Rahul Gandhi will also remain present in that discussion. Other members will also remain present. CM and Dy CM will also remain present. The decision will be made after a discussion with all of these. There is a team. I am not alone. The entire high command team will discuss and make a decision," he told reporters.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | On Karnataka CM row, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "I will call everyone and have a discussion. Rahul Gandhi will also remain present in that discussion. Other members will also remain present. CM and Dy CM will also remain present. The… pic.twitter.com/u27mDTIk05 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2025

Earlier on Wednesday, senior Congress MLA and former minister KN Rajanna said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) should decide the chief minister, and hence "dissolve the assembly and face elections".

"Let's dissolve (the Assembly) and face the elections. Then let's work together under the leadership of DK Shivakumar and come up with a majority. Then let him serve as the CM for 5 years. Wasn't it the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) that elected Siddaramaiah? Now the decision should be made by the CLP," the Congress MLA told reporters.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress won 135 seats out of 224.