 Weather Alert: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These States Of India; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWeather Alert: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These States Of India; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Weather Alert: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These States Of India; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The weather department has forecast a 2 to 3 degree Celsius drop in temperatures over parts of Northwest India over the next two days. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in some regions of Southern India.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Weather Alert | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog conditions in Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, Shillong, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, among others. The weather department has forecast a 2 to 3 degree Celsius drop in temperatures over parts of Northwest India over the next two days. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in some regions of Southern India.

Chennai weather

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Thursday, the capital city woke up at 06: 07 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 39 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 56 per cent. Rainfall is predicted in isolated pockets of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Puducherry, Karaikal, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Theni, Virudhunagar, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, Dharmapuri, and Ramanathapuram.

Rainfall in Andaman & Nicobar

FPJ Shorts
This European Country Wins The Top Travel Destination At World Travel Awards For The Sixth Time! What Makes It Special?
This European Country Wins The Top Travel Destination At World Travel Awards For The Sixth Time! What Makes It Special?
Lights, Camera & Clicks: Yesteryear Cameras On Display At IFFI
Lights, Camera & Clicks: Yesteryear Cameras On Display At IFFI
Bihar STET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Date Extended; Check Details Here
Bihar STET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Date Extended; Check Details Here
ED Arrests Online Money Gaming Platform WinZO Founders, Saumya Singh Rathore & Paavan Nanda, On Money Laundering Charges
ED Arrests Online Money Gaming Platform WinZO Founders, Saumya Singh Rathore & Paavan Nanda, On Money Laundering Charges

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds (40-50 km per hour) and lightning are highly likely on November 27 and 28 in one or two areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Stormy conditions, combined with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph, are expected over the Andaman Sea.

Kerala weather

The weather department predicted widespread rainfall in Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Idukki. A yellow alert has been issued for these regions. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Read Also
Maharashtra Weather Turns Erratic, Spike In Cough & Fever Cases Reported In Mumbai
article-image

IMD advisory

The IMD has advised tourists, fishermen, and locals to avoid wandering near the sea. The weather agency recommends taking necessary precautions, following local weather agency's guidelines, and staying updated on government and IMD announcements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vaishno Devi Medical College Faces Uproar As Majority MBBS Seats Go To Muslim Students

Vaishno Devi Medical College Faces Uproar As Majority MBBS Seats Go To Muslim Students

Weather Alert: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These States Of India; IMD Issues Yellow...

Weather Alert: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These States Of India; IMD Issues Yellow...

UP Police Files Complaint Against Viral Creator Shadab Jakati Over Reel Featuring Minor In 'Obscene'...

UP Police Files Complaint Against Viral Creator Shadab Jakati Over Reel Featuring Minor In 'Obscene'...

'Nikah Performed Near Al-Falah': Co-Accused Muzammil Claims Dr Shaheen Is His Wife | Latest...

'Nikah Performed Near Al-Falah': Co-Accused Muzammil Claims Dr Shaheen Is His Wife | Latest...

Manipur Police Nab 3 KCP Cadres For Facebook Video Threatening Blasts At Sangai Fest

Manipur Police Nab 3 KCP Cadres For Facebook Video Threatening Blasts At Sangai Fest