Weather Alert: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These States Of India; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog conditions in Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, Shillong, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, among others. The weather department has forecast a 2 to 3 degree Celsius drop in temperatures over parts of Northwest India over the next two days. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in some regions of Southern India.

⚠️ IMD Weather Warning



Cyclonic Storm “Senyar” is active over the Strait of Malacca. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Nov 26–27, and heavy rain on Nov 28–29, 2025.



Stay alert, stay safe, and follow official advisories. 🌧️… pic.twitter.com/KdizyzzFca — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2025

Chennai weather

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Thursday, the capital city woke up at 06: 07 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 39 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 56 per cent. Rainfall is predicted in isolated pockets of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Puducherry, Karaikal, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Theni, Virudhunagar, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, Dharmapuri, and Ramanathapuram.

Rainfall in Andaman & Nicobar

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds (40-50 km per hour) and lightning are highly likely on November 27 and 28 in one or two areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Stormy conditions, combined with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph, are expected over the Andaman Sea.

Kerala weather

The weather department predicted widespread rainfall in Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Idukki. A yellow alert has been issued for these regions. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

IMD advisory

The IMD has advised tourists, fishermen, and locals to avoid wandering near the sea. The weather agency recommends taking necessary precautions, following local weather agency's guidelines, and staying updated on government and IMD announcements.