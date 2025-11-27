Mumbai: 72-year-old Man Loses ₹35 Crore In Massive Trading Fraud, Alleges Brokerage Firm Misused Wife’s Account

Pimpri-Chinchwad Senior Citizen Loses Rs 2.14 Crore In Cyber Scam Claiming ‘Digital Arrest’ Of Wife | Representational Image | File

Mumbai: A 72-year-old Mumbai resident has alleged that he lost an astonishing Rs 35 crore in a trading scam that spanned four years. As reported by NDTV, Bharat Harakchand Shah, who lives in Matunga West, claims that Globe Capital Market Limited conducted unauthorised trades using his wife’s account, eventually leaving him with a massive debt he never knew existed.

Shah, who runs a low-rent guest house for cancer patients in Parel along with his wife, inherited a share portfolio from his father in 1984. With no understanding of stock markets, the couple never traded actively and kept their holdings untouched for decades.

A Friend’s Suggestion Turns Into a Financial Nightmare

The alleged fraud began in 2020. Following a recommendation from a friend, Shah opened Demat and trading accounts for himself and his wife with Globe Capital Market Limited, transferring the inherited shares to the brokerage.

At first, the arrangement seemed simple. Representatives from the firm contacted him regularly, assuring him that no additional investments were required and that the inherited shares could be safely used as collateral. Shah was told he would receive “personal guides” to help navigate the process.

Two company employees, identified as Akshay Baria and Karan Siroya, were assigned to manage his portfolio. According to the FIR, this was when they allegedly took full control of the couple’s accounts.

Calls, Home Visits and Total Control

Shah said the two employees initially called every day, advising him on which orders to place. Soon, they began making home visits and even sent emails through their own laptops. He was instructed to share every OTP, open every SMS and email, and grant all permissions.

Believing he was following official instructions, Shah unknowingly allowed the firm to operate freely. He remained unaware that extensive trades were being conducted in his and his wife’s names.

Between March 2020 and June 2024, Shah received annual statements showing consistent profits. With nothing amiss on paper, he had no reason to doubt the firm’s actions.

Shock Call Reveals Massive Debt

Everything changed in July 2024 when Globe Capital’s Risk Management Department called him, informing him that he and his wife owed Rs 35 crore due to a large debit balance. He was warned that his shares would be sold immediately if the amount was not paid.

Distressed, Shah visited the firm’s office where he learned for the first time that unauthorised trades, including circular trading, had caused his portfolio to collapse. Shares worth crores had already been sold.

Fearful of losing his remaining assets, Shah sold the leftover shares and cleared the entire Rs 35 crore debt. He later transferred the remaining holdings to a different brokerage.

Discovery of Fake Statements and NSE Notices

When he downloaded the original transaction statements from the company’s website, Shah noticed major discrepancies compared to the profit statements emailed to him for four years. He also discovered that the brokerage had responded to multiple NSE notices using his name—without ever informing him.

“For four years, the company presented us with a false picture, while the actual losses continued to mount,” Shah said.

Case Moves to the Economic Offences Wing

Shah filed an FIR at the Vanrai police station. The case, registered under IPC sections 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust) and 420 (Cheating), has now been handed over to the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing for a detailed probe.

He has described the episode as an “organised financial fraud”, hoping the investigation will uncover how such large-scale unauthorised trading went unnoticed for years.