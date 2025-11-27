 Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here

Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are scheduled for December 2, while the counting of votes will be held on December 3. The elections will decide 6,859 members and 288 municipal council presidents across the participating bodies. There are 13,355 polling stations and a total of 1.07 crore eligible voters.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections | File Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai University has reportedly postponed all the exams due to the upcoming Maharashtra Local Body Elections which is scheduled to be held on December 2. It further directed all departments, sub-centres, and affiliated college principals to notify all students and staff regarding the changes. Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are scheduled for December 2, while the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

Citing a circular, Mid-Day reported that the exams in all its affiliated colleges scheduled between December 1 and 4 have been postponed. It further added that the exams will now be conducted from December 16 to December 19. According to the report, the circular clarified that only the dates have been changed; the exam timings will remain the same.

Notably, the circular has not been verified by FPJ as of now. In October, the Mumbai University had also busted a circular falsely claiming exam postponement where it clarified that the notice is fake and no such circular has been issued.

Coming back to the local body polls, on November 4, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced the dates during a press conference in Mumbai.

However, no announcement was made regarding the elections for the 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), or the 32 zilla parishads and 336 panchayat samitis, where polls are still pending.

Over One Crore Eligible Voters Across 13,000 Polling Stations

The elections will decide 6,859 members and 288 municipal council presidents across the participating bodies. There are 13,355 polling stations and a total of 1.07 crore eligible voters. More than 66,000 staff members will be deployed to conduct the elections.

