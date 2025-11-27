Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹500 Crore Interest Free Loan For Mumbai Thane Metro Project

The government has disbursed a ₹500 crore interest-free loan to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for nine metro projects from Mumbai to Thane. | FPJ

Thane: The government has disbursed a ₹500 crore interest-free loan to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for nine metro projects from Mumbai to Thane.

The Urban Development Department has disbursed this loan to MMRDA for nine metro projects on various routes up to Dahisar, Mira Road, Thane, and Kalyan. This loan has been given for 50 percent central government tax as well as 100 percent local tax and land costs.

The Urban Development Department approved the disbursement of ₹52 crore 38 lakh 60 thousand as a subordinate loan out of the budgetary provision of ₹1 thousand 352 crore 25 lakh crore for the Mumbai Metro Line (5) Thane-Kalyan-Bhiwandi metro project.

Funds have been distributed in the form of subordinate loans for the following projects:

Mumbai Metro Line (6) Swami Samarth Nagar, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli project: ₹32 crore 95 lakh 20 thousand.

Mumbai Metro Route (2A) Dahisar East – DN Nagar project: ₹28 crore 89 lakh 70 thousand.

Mumbai Metro (2B) DN Nagar-Mandalay project: ₹112 crore 80 lakh.

Mumbai Metro Route (4) Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Kasarvadavali and Mumbai Metro Route (4A) Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh project: ₹98 crore 72 lakh 80 thousand.

Mumbai Metro (7) Andheri East to Dahisar East project: ₹49 crore 63 lakh 20 thousand.

Mumbai Metro (9) Dahisar to Mira Road and Route (7A) Andheri to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport project: ₹66 crore 71 lakh 40 thousand.

Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk Mira Road project: ₹86 crore 14 lakh 80 thousand.

Mumbai Metro Route (12) Kalyan to Taloja project: ₹1 crore 8 lakh 90 thousand.

A total loan of ₹498 crore 74 lakh 90 thousand has been distributed.

Earlier, the Urban Development Department under the purview of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had distributed a fund of 800 crores for the development works of Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats. This fund was given for basic amenities in local self-government bodies.

