Aparshakti & Ayushmann Khurrana's Weekend Getaway With Family Near Mumbai Looks Like The Perfect Escape: Guess The Place!

When it comes to short vacations from Mumbai, places like Alibaug and Pune often grab the spotlight. But travellers looking for a quieter, more scenic retreat have a new favourite, Pawna Lake. Recently, actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana gave this lakeside destination a nod by sharing glimpses of their peaceful family holiday here, sparking renewed curiosity among travel lovers.

Aparshakti Khurrana posted a few pictures with caption, "“Guessssssss the place.” The pictures with the green landscape was not pretty hard to decode as it is turning into traveller's favourite weekend spot.

Where exactly is Pawna lake?

Nestled around 20 km from Lonavala, Pawna Lake is perfectly positioned for a spontaneous getaway. The distance makes it an easy road trip, roughly 110 km from Mumbai and 58 km from Pune. The lake itself is man-made, created by the Pavana Dam on the Pavana River in Maharashtra’s Pune district. Its location amid lush Sahyadri hills gives it a postcard-perfect charm that visitors instantly fall for.

Why Pawna has become a weekend favourite

The surroundings are dotted with historic and adventure-friendly forts including Tikona, Lohagad, Visapur and Tung. Whether you’re a trekker chasing sunrise views or a history buff who loves exploring ancient architecture, Pawna checks all the boxes.

But the biggest attraction is its lakeside camping culture. Think cosy tents under starlit skies, sizzling BBQ snacks, music by the bonfire and the soothing lullaby of the rippling water. Activities to add to your itinerary:

-Trek to Tikona Fort for stunning aerial views of the lake

-Kayak or go boating in the gentle waters

-Try tandem paragliding for a thrilling bird’s-eye perspective of the valleys

-Disconnect and unwind with nature photography or simply relax by the shore

Best time to visit Pawna lake

While travellers visit all year, October to May is considered prime season. The weather stays pleasant, and clear skies make nights by the campfire even more magical. Monsoons bring lush beauty too, but the terrain can get slippery, so be cautious if trekking.

If you’re craving a break that isn’t too far from the city but still feels like a world away, Pawna Lake deserves a spot on your travel list.