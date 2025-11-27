Rakul Preet Serves 'Office Siren' Energy In ₹14,000 Co-ord Set

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 27, 2025
Rakul Preet Singh is proving once again that she is a certified style star. Fresh off the success of De De Pyaar De 2, the actor has been treating her fans to a string of fashionable appearances
All images from Instagram
Blending officewear with a bold, trendsetting touch, Rakul stepped out in a chocolate brown co-ord set from Torqadorn
The structured blazer featured a front tie-up detail that added flair to the outfit, while its matching high-waist shorts brought a playful edge
To keep the outfit refined and season-appropriate, the 35-year-old star styled the blazer with a brown turtleneck top underneath
The monochromatic palette delivered a sleek and cohesive vibe. Rakul elevated the aesthetic further with brown stilettos
Her accessorising game was on point too, layered gold jewellery in multiple textures and sizes gave the outfit a luxurious lift. Chunky chokers, a delicate long chain featuring a pearly stone, and gold hoop earrings completed her glamorous ensemble
Matching her outfit’s warm tones, Rakul opted for bronzed, dewy makeup. A soft brown smoky eye, khol-rimmed eyelids, glossy brown lips, and a touch of natural blush tied together her radiant fall-ready beauty look
