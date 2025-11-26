Mumbai Air Pollution: Is Volcanic Event In Ethiopia The Reason Behind Maximum City's Declining Air Quality? Here's What We Know

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: The air pollution in Mumbai continued to be under haze, smog, with several pockets of the city recording deteriorating levels of air quality. At around 1.51 PM, the air quality readings placed the city under the 'unhealthy' category with AQI at 193 while the current temperature is recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, according to aqi.in.

The city has been facing deteriorating air quality for the last few days. There are also speculations that the Ethiopian volcano eruption could be the reason behind the city facing poor quality air.

Climate Scientist, IMD Share Contrasting Views

Climate scientist and SAFAR founder Gufran Beig, while speaking to Hindustan Times, said that apart from the falling temperatures and low wind speeds, the ongoing haze could be partly linked to volcanic ash cloud drifting southwest from the north. “If wind patterns remain unchanged, this situation could continue for the next three to four days,” he told the daily. Not just SAFFAR, the BMC's environment department also attributed the thick haze due to dust pollution, accompanied by minor effects of ash clouds due to the Ethiopian volcano eruption.

However, in a contrasting view, a senior IMD official said that the air pollution in the city is not linked to the Ethiopian volcanic winds, adding that the main factor is the persistent low wind speed. “This is not linked to Ethiopian volcanic winds." The official further explained that as the ash cloud is higher up in the atmosphere, it would not have affected air quality in the city.

AQI reported in Several Parts Of Mumbai Today

According to aqi.in, the overall AQI of the city on Wednesday was 193. Several areas acorss the city recorded 'unhealthy' category air with Mazgaon at 188, Chakala In Andheri East recorded AQI at 186, Powai (189), Navy Nagar–Colaba (198), Borivali East (198), Malad West (197), BKC (198), Mira Bhayandar (198), Thane (181), Kalyan West (181).



