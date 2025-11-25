Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Drifting Towards India: Will Flights From Mumbai Be Affected By Dust Cloud? Find Out Here |

Mumbai: Flight safety and operational continuity across Western India, especially in the Mumbai region, are under threat on Tuesday as a vast plume of volcanic ash from the Hayli Gubbi eruption in Ethiopia continues its eastward drift. Aviation authorities have issued urgent warnings, directing airlines to take strict precautions as the high-altitude cloud approaches.

According to a forecast from India MetSky Weather, the ash cloud, which contains abrasive particles hazardous to jet engines, is expected to affect India’s western and northern skies imminently: "Ash cloud is about to enter Gujarat (West side) and move towards Rajasthan, northwest Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab by 10 pm, and later it will impact the Himalayas and other regions."

While the main air hub of Mumbai (CSMIA) may not be directly under the most concentrated plume path, the inclusion of 'northwest Maharashtra' and the widespread nature of the cloud mean that flight paths to and from the city, particularly international routes over the Arabian Sea and Gulf, face major disruption.

DGCA Issues Strict Directives

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a safety advisory, instructing airlines to strictly avoid all published volcanic ash-affected areas and flight levels. Carriers must adjust flight planning, reroute services, and recalculate fuel requirements to ensure planes steer clear of the abrasive particles, which can melt and cause engine failure at high temperatures.

In response, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has also advised passengers that the situation 'may impact some international routes' and urged them to check with their respective airlines for the most current flight status.

The following Air India flights have been cancelled as we carry out precautionary checks on those aircraft which had flown over certain geographical locations after the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption.



Our ground teams across the network are keeping passengers… — Air India (@airindia) November 25, 2025

Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority.



Our teams are… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 24, 2025

Airlines Issue Advisory

Several Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Akasa Air, have already cancelled or diverted some international services, especially to Gulf destinations like Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, due to the ash presence over West Asian airspace. Authorities are closely monitoring the plume, which is currently at altitudes between 15,000 to 45,000 feet, to mitigate any risk to passenger and crew safety.

