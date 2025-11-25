 Thane To Host State-Level Cricket Tournament For Visually Impaired On Nov 26–27
Rotary Club president Dr. Manish Rajak will preside over the prize distribution ceremony.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
Thane To Host State-Level Cricket Tournament For Visually Impaired On Nov 26–27 | Credits: Britannica

Thane will host a state-level cricket tournament for the visually impaired on November 26 and 27 at Central Maidan near Court Naka. The event is being organised by the Rotary Club of Thane Central in collaboration with the Blind Welfare Association.

Senior Leaders to Attend Event

The tournament will be attended by MP Naresh Mhaske and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. According to event convenor Neha Nimbalkar, Rotary district governor-elect Dr. Nilesh Jaiwant will be the chief guest.

Thane Crime News: Retired Cop, Doctor From Kalyan Duped Of ₹1.44 Crore In Investment Scam
Prize Distribution Ceremony

