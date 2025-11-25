Thane To Host State-Level Cricket Tournament For Visually Impaired On Nov 26–27 | Credits: Britannica

Thane will host a state-level cricket tournament for the visually impaired on November 26 and 27 at Central Maidan near Court Naka. The event is being organised by the Rotary Club of Thane Central in collaboration with the Blind Welfare Association.

Senior Leaders to Attend Event

The tournament will be attended by MP Naresh Mhaske and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. According to event convenor Neha Nimbalkar, Rotary district governor-elect Dr. Nilesh Jaiwant will be the chief guest.

Prize Distribution Ceremony

Rotary Club president Dr. Manish Rajak will preside over the prize distribution ceremony.