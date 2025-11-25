 Thane News: 4-Foot-Long Rat Snake Sparks Panic At Civil Hospital After Slipping Into Ward | Watch
Thane News: 4-Foot-Long Rat Snake Sparks Panic At Civil Hospital After Slipping Into Ward | Watch

As renovation work has been underway at Thane Civil Hospital since the last two years, the hospital is currently operating from a temporary facility near Thane's Regional Psychiatric Hospital.

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar Updated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image

Thane: A situation of panic gripped Thane's Civil Hospital after a four-foot-long non-venomous dhaman snake (Rat snake) entered into the male ward on Monday, November 24, after slipping out of a rescuer's grip. The snake then entered into doctor's cabin, sending patients, nurses, and relatives running out of the facility in fear.

According to a Lokmat report, renovation work has been underway at Thane Civil Hospital since the last two years, due to which the hospital is currently operating from a temporary facility near Thane's Regional Psychiatric Hospital.

How Did The Snake Enter The Hospital?

According to a PTI report, the chaos unfolded shortly after two residents of a nearby settlement, who were bitten by non-venomous 'dhaman' snakes, were brought to the government-run hospital for treatment.

A local snake rescuer, who had captured the two snakes responsible for the bites, also brought them along to the hospital. However, one of the snakes escaped from his grip. The video shows several efforts made by the rescuer who tried to catch the snake.

Meanwhile, last month in Madhya Pradesh, a 5-year-old was reportedly bitten by a snake at Chhatarpur, after which she fortunately survived. However, what caught the doctors' attention was that, along with rushing the child to the hospital, the family also brought the reptile packed in a plastic container. According to reports, when the child’s cries alerted her family, they found a snake wrapped around her leg. Acting promptly, they captured the snake and brought it to hospital, along with the child, so that doctors could identify the snake species and prescribe the correct medication.

In another incident from MP, in September, two young brothers died after being bitten by a venomous snake while watching television with their father in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kulpa village of Lanji tehsil on Sunday night around 10 pm.

