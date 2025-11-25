Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12 Crore, Arrest 2 Passengers Arriving From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seize hydroponic weed worth Rs 12 crore in two separate cases | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 24: In two separate cases Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized drugs worth around Rs 12 crore and arrested two persons involved in smuggling on Monday.

Passenger From Bangkok Intercepted With Hydroponic Weed

According to the Customs sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, one passenger F. F. Rangwala was intercepted at the international airport after he arrived from Bangkok on Sunday.

6000 Grams of Hydroponic Weed Recovered

Search of his baggage resulted in recovery of 12 packets kept in two pillow covers, containing hydroponic weed weighing 6000 grams valued at Rs 6 crore.

Accused Admits Concealment of Narcotics

"In his statement, he admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotics substance i e fruiting and flowering-top of plant purported to be hydroponic weed for monetary consideration," said a Customs source.

Second Passenger Caught With Similar Consignment

In another case, Airport Customs officers intercepted one M. B. Hasam after he arrived from Bangkok on Sunday. Examination of his baggage resulted in recovery and seizure of 12 packets containing hydroponic weed weighing 5909 grams..

Accused Admits Smuggling for Quick Money

"In his statement to the Customs officials he said he was aware that smuggling of the flowering or fruiting tope of cannabis plant (ganja) and others illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, he was getting handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India," the Customs official said.

Customs Investigating Drug Cartel Links

"As the investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key members of the drug cartel involved in both the cases. We are probing who had provided drugs to the accused persons for smuggling and who was supposed to receive the same in India," the official added.

