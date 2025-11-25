 Air India Cancels Multiple International & Domestic Flights, Including Mumbai, After Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption
Air India has cancelled multiple international and domestic flights on November 24 and 25 due to safety concerns after the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption. The airline cited the need for mandatory checks on aircraft that flew over areas potentially impacted by volcanic ash. Safety is the airline's priority, given the dangers volcanic ash poses to aircraft.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | FPJ

Mumbai: Air India has cancelled several international and domestic flights scheduled for November 24 and 25 as a safety precaution following the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption. The airline announced the cancellations through an advisory on Sunday, stating that some aircraft had flown over geographical regions potentially affected by volcanic ash, prompting mandatory checks before further operations.

According to the airline, safety remains its highest priority, and the decision was taken to ensure that no risks are posed to passengers or crew. Volcanic ash can severely affect aircraft engines and critical systems, making post-event inspections essential.

The cancelled flights for November 24 include Newark to Delhi (AI 106), New York JFK to Delhi (AI 102), Dubai to Hyderabad (AI 2204), Doha to Mumbai (AI 2290), Dubai to Chennai (AI 2212), Dammam to Mumbai (AI 2250) and Doha to Delhi (AI 2284).

For November 25, the cancellations include Chennai to Mumbai (AI 2822), Hyderabad to Delhi (AI 2466), the Mumbai to Hyderabad to Mumbai round trip (AI 2444 and AI 2445) and the Mumbai to Kolkata to Mumbai round trip (AI 2471 and AI 2472).

The airline said that its ground teams across airports are actively assisting affected passengers. Support includes real-time flight updates, guidance at airports and hotel accommodation where required. Air India also stated that efforts are underway to arrange alternate travel options at the earliest and minimise disruption.

Passengers expressed disappointment and concern on social media, but many appreciated the prompt communication and safety-first approach. Some travellers shared that airline staff helped them with food, stay arrangements and rebooking options, offering comfort during an unexpected situation.

Air India apologised for the inconvenience and stressed that the disruptions were unavoidable due to circumstances beyond its control. The airline assured passengers that operations would normalise once all aircraft clear the mandatory safety inspections.

