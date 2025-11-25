Mumbai Metro 3: Technical Snag Hits Aqua Line Connecting Cuffe Parade To Aarey JVLR; Services Delayed By At Least 15 Minutes

Mumbai Metro 3 |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s first and highly ambitious underground Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) faced a major technical snag on Tuesday morning, resulting in the train coming to an abrupt halt inside the tunnel near Siddhivinayak station in south Mumbai.

The unexpected breakdown caused inconvenience to commuters travelling during the late morning hours, though no major accident or safety threat was reported. Passengers were stuck for a brief period before being safely evacuated.

Details On The Technical Glitch

The issue occurred around 10:30 am, when the metro suddenly stopped just short of the Siddhivinayak station. The disruption immediately affected the timetable of trains operating along the entire corridor. According to officials, a sudden glitch in the metro’s operating system triggered safety protocols, forcing the train to halt inside the tunnel as a precautionary measure.

Mumbai Metro 3 shares statement on technical snag |

Mumbai Metro 3 Shares Update

"Due to a technical issue in one train at Siddhivinayak station, services were briefly halted for approximately 10 minutes. The issue has since been resolved. As a result, trains are currently running with a delay of about 5 to 10 minutes. Our teams are closely monitoring operations and normal services are expected to resume shortly as per time table," read an update by Mumbai Metro 3 officials shared on WhatsApp.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the operator of Metro Line 3, was alerted soon after the snag occurred. Their engineering and technical teams rushed to the spot and began urgent repair work. Alongside system checks, priority was given to ensuring that passengers inside the halted train were safely escorted out. Emergency procedures were followed to bring everyone onto the platform without any harm.

MMRCL’s engineers then began an extensive inspection of the faulty metro rake and the signalling and traction systems to determine what caused the abrupt failure. Officials confirmed that restoration work was being carried out on a war footing to resume normal services as quickly as possible.

Metro Line 3, which runs between Aarey and Cuffe Parade, was inaugurated only a few months ago and is considered one of Mumbai’s most crucial transit projects, designed to ease traffic congestion in the city’s business districts. However, today’s malfunction brought major inconvenience to daily commuters, especially office-goers who depend on the route during morning hours.

