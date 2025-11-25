Mumbai News: Two Held For Posing As RTO Officers, Extorting ₹5,200 From Malad Student | FP Photo

The Samta Nagar police have arrested two men for allegedly posing as RTO officials and cheating a youth of ₹5,200 through an online transaction. The accused, identified as Sachin Chavan (38) and Ajit Singh (38), both residents of Palghar, were arrested on Sunday.

Student Stopped Near Poisar Metro Station

According to the police, the complainant, Bhavy Subhar (20), a third-year science student from Malad East, had gone to college in his car on November 19.

Around 8.30 pm, he was driving with a male friend and stopped his car near Poisar Metro Station on the Western Express Highway, Kandivali East, to drop him off.

Accused Cited ‘Bomb Blast’ to Intimidate Victim

At that moment, two men on a motorcycle approached the car, claimed they were RTO officers and questioned him for stopping there.

They told him that a recent bomb blast in Delhi meant vehicles could not be stopped in isolated areas, and then began examining the car.

Demanded ₹75,000, Forced Online Transfer

One of the accused entered the car and claimed it needed to be “scanned,” saying Bhavy would either have to take the vehicle to the RTO office or pay ₹75,000.

When Bhavy and his friend said they could not afford the amount, the accused demanded ₹10,000. When he still didn’t have enough money, they asked him to transfer whatever balance he had.

Bhavy then transferred ₹5,200 online to the accused.

Victim Approaches Police; Duo Arrested

Bhavy later informed his father, after which they approached the police.

Following the complaint, the Samta Nagar police traced and arrested the two accused.

