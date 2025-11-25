Mumbai News: No Arrests Yet In Motormen Protest Chaos; Sandhurst Road Deaths Tagged ‘Accidental’, Raising Commuter Outrage

Due to Motormen protest huge Crowd of commuters seen at CSMT Station in Mumbai | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

The investigation into the Mumbra railway tragedy, where five passengers died on June 9, has also been sluggish, raising concerns about the GRP’s efficiency and priorities.

Central Railway engineers Vishal Dolas and Samar Yadav, accused in the case, have secured interim protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court until December 9.

GRP Commissioner Returns; Action Expected

After completing a training programme in Hyderabad, Government Railway Police (GRP) Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar resumed duty on Monday.

Police sources said key inquiries were left in limbo during his absence, with the force hesitant to take substantial action. With the commissioner back, investigations are expected to gather pace.

Commuter Groups Demand Accountability

Railway commuter organisations are demanding swift action and transparency.

Madhu Kotian, president of the Mumbai Railway Pravasi Sangh, criticised the GRP:

“They’re protecting railway officers in the Sandhurst Road case. If walking on tracks invalidates an FIR, why assume it before investigating? Trains stopped for hours; commuters were forced off trains. Who is responsible?”

He added, “In the Mumbra case, the GRP could have arrested the engineers. Instead, under pressure, they delayed action and allowed time for a court approach. In the CSMT protest case, the police are delaying action, hoping the public will forget. It’s a cover-up by two authorities protecting each other.”

Activists Question Double Standards

Akshay Mahapadi, Secretary of Akhand Kokan Railway Pravasi Seva Samiti, asked“Why hasn’t the Railway Protection Force filed any case in the CSMT protest? What departmental action has been taken against the union members named in the FIR? If ordinary citizens had disrupted trains, arrests would have been immediate. Why the double standard?”

He warned, “Commuters walked on tracks because they had no choice. Who created that situation? Why choose protests over legal recourse? The GRP must share investigation details publicly people lost their lives; the public deserves answers.”

