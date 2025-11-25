 Mumbai News: Three Held For Aiding Cyber Gang That Duped Goregaon Couple Of ₹4.05 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam
Mumbai News: Three Held For Aiding Cyber Gang That Duped Goregaon Couple Of ₹4.05 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam

According to police, the trio opened multiple bank accounts for cyber fraudsters and allowed scam funds from across India to be routed through these accounts.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Three Held For Aiding Cyber Gang That Duped Goregaon Couple Of ₹4.05 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam

The North Region Cyber Cell has arrested three men linked to a cyber gang that duped a Goregaon-based elderly couple of ₹4.05 crore under the pretext of a “digital arrest.”

The accused Vilas Genu More alias Rehan Khan (40), Rizwan Shaukat Ali Khan (30), and Qasim Rizwan Sheikh are now in judicial custody.

Bank Accounts Used to Route Fraud Money

According to police, the trio opened multiple bank accounts for cyber fraudsters and allowed scam funds from across India to be routed through these accounts.

India’s Air Pollution Crisis: Top Air Purifiers In 2025 For Your Home, Car, & Outdoors
India’s Air Pollution Crisis: Top Air Purifiers In 2025 For Your Home, Car, & Outdoors
Gold Prices Strut With Renewed Optimism, US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Festive Demand Spurs Sentiment
Gold Prices Strut With Renewed Optimism, US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Festive Demand Spurs Sentiment
HCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 64 Posts Opens On November 27; Details Here
HCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 64 Posts Opens On November 27; Details Here
PM Modi Visits Saptamandir In Ayodhya, Performs Rituals Ahead Of Sacred Saffron Flag Hoisting At Ram Mandir | VIDEO
PM Modi Visits Saptamandir In Ayodhya, Performs Rituals Ahead Of Sacred Saffron Flag Hoisting At Ram Mandir | VIDEO

All linked bank accounts have been frozen, and six mobile phones have been seized.

Elderly Couple Targeted Through Impersonation

The fraud occurred between October 27 and November 14 after scammers impersonated officials from TRAI, Mumbai Police, the CBI and the Delhi Crime Branch.
They convinced the victim that his documents were being misused for money laundering and threatened him and his wife with arrest, forcing them to transfer over ₹4 crore to a so-called “verification” account.

Complaint Filed After Callers Vanish

When the promised refund never arrived and the callers went silent, the victim filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell and Goregaon police.

Technical analysis led investigators to the three accused, who allegedly received commissions for providing bank accounts to the cyber gang.

Accused Received Commission for Providing Accounts

Police said the money was deposited into their beneficiary accounts and later transferred to another account. For this, the accused received a commission from the cyber fraudsters.

A probe into their bank records also revealed that funds from several other fraud cases had been routed through these accounts.

