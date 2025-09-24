 Bizarre! Rat Slips Into Passenger's Pants At Indore Airport; Victim Could Get Rabies Injection Only At Bengaluru Airport
Arun was traveling with his wife on an IndiGo flight from Indore to Bengaluru. He and his wife reached the airport around 1 pm for their 3:05 pm flight.

Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Bizarre! Rat Slips Into Passenger's Pants At Indore Airport; Victim Could Get Rabies Injection Only At Bengaluru Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A rat allegedly slipped into a Bhopal passenger’s pants and bit him at Indore airport. 

Not just this, the passenger could only get a rabies injection once he reached Bengaluru as the prescribed injection was not available at the room of Indore airport!

According to information, the bizarre incident occurred on Tuesday at Indore Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport and the victim was identified as Arun Modi, a resident of Bhopal and a software developer at an IT company in Hyderabad.

Arun was traveling with his wife on an IndiGo flight from Indore to Bengaluru. He and his wife reached the airport around 1 pm for their 3:05 pm flight. 

While waiting in the departure hall on the ground floor, Arun was resting on a recliner when suddenly a rat entered his pants. In panic, he grabbed the rat from outside, but it bit him behind his knee. He quickly removed his pants and caught the rat.

Even tetanus shot wasn’t available

Hearing their cries, airport staff rushed to the spot and took him to the medical room. However, there was no rabies vaccine was available. 

Arun contacted his doctor, who advised him to take the rabies injection immediately. The airport doctor only gave him a prescription, after which he got the injection in Bengaluru.

Even a tetanus shot was not available initially. Only after intervention by the airport manager did the staff arrange and administer it.

This is not the first time passengers have complained about rats at Indore Airport. In the past, videos of rats near food counters have surfaced. 

Complaints about mosquitoes, cockroaches and stray dogs have also been made.

