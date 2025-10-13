 Jan Suraaj Announces 65 Candidates In Second List Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections - VIDEO
ANIUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, on Monday announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar polls, naming candidates for 65 seats.

The list includes candidates for 19 reserved seats (18 SC and 1 ST) and 46 general seats.

The party said that as per its commitment to provide representation to various sections in proportion to their population in the state, the second list has 14 candidates from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), 10 candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 11 from the general category, and 14 from the minority community.

In line with the promise to field capable Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates on general seats, a SC candidate has been nominated from the Harnaut assembly constituency.

The initial list of candidates, released on October 9, had names of 51 candidates for Bihar assembly election.

Jan Suraaj Party has taken a lead over its rivals in declaring candidates. While NDA has decided seat distribution among its constituents, Mahagathbandhan is yet to do so. The Election Commission on Monday issued a notification for the second phase of the assembly polls in the state.

Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and November 11 and votes will be counted on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore.

Under the arrangement, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (headed by Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats.

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

