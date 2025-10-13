 UP: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies, Woman Critically Injured As Soil Mound Collapses While Digging In Banda Village
When Monu (12) and a neighbour, Mamta Prajapati (35), were digging soil to be used for a mud house's plastering, the mound suddenly collapsed on them, Pailani SHO Rajesh Verma said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
A 12-year-old boy died and a woman was seriously injured when a mound collapsed on them while they were digging soil. | Representational Image

Banda: A 12-year-old boy died and a woman was seriously injured when a mound collapsed on them while they were digging soil, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Khapatiha Kala village in the Pailani area of Banda, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

When Monu (12) and a neighbour, Mamta Prajapati (35), were digging soil to be used for a mud house's plastering, the mound suddenly collapsed on them, Pailani SHO Rajesh Verma said.

He said the duo were buried under the debris and later villagers pulled them out and took them to the hospital, where doctors declared Monu dead. His body was sent for post-mortem.

article-image

The woman, who was in a critical condition, was sent to the medical college for treatment, police said.

