 Delhi Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Fatally Stabbed By Rejected Lover Just Metres From Her Home In Nand Nagri
PTIUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a jilted lover just a few metres away from her home in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area. | Representational Image

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a jilted lover just a few metres away from her home in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area on Monday morning, police said.

The accused, identified as Akash (23), a sweeper and resident of Nand Nagri, has been arrested, they said.

The incident occurred around 10.30 AM in Nand Nagri. The woman, who sustained multiple stab injuries, was rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

A case under the relevant sections has been registered at Nand Nagri Police Station. Forensic teams inspected the crime scene, and the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

article-image

A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused and the woman, who were neighbours, had been in a relationship for the past three to four years, but she had recently started distancing herself from him, the police said.

Efforts are underway to recover the weapon used in the crime, and further investigation is in progress, they added.

The deceased’s mother told PTI, “She was my only daughter. She never left home. I never even used to send her to the market. Today, she just went to get some samosas. I was taking a shower when she asked if I wanted any, but I told her I was fasting and to get some for herself.”

"After that, I heard the boy who killed her shouting, ‘I killed her, I killed her’ in our lane. I ran out to look for her and found her lying near the school,” she said.

