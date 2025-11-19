Delhi Woman Nabbed For Abducting 4-Month-Old Baby After Befriending Mother Living Near Old Delhi Station

A woman was arrested from Ghaziabad for kidnapping a four-month-old boy from outside the Old Delhi railway station here. | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A woman was arrested from Ghaziabad for kidnapping a four-month-old boy from outside the Old Delhi railway station here, police said on Wednesday.

During questioning, the accused revealed that she has three daughters and had been wishing for a son, the police said, adding that the infant was found in her possession and safely recovered on Tuesday.

Police said the child's mother, a 27-year-old woman living on the footpath near the bus stand at the railway station, reported on Monday that her son had gone missing.

"She told police that a woman, who identified herself as Aarti (39), had frequently visited the area for the past few days, played with her children, and often gave them eatables," the officer said.

The officer further said that the boy was last seen playing with the accused.

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered, and an investigation was taken up. A team traced the last active location of the suspect's phone to Loni in Ghaziabad.

"The team reached the area and began local inquiries. Following surveillance, the accused was apprehended from Loni Dehat on Tuesday evening.

During interrogation, Aarti revealed that she has three daughters and had been wishing for a son. Her husband earlier worked at a tea stall near the railway station, due to which she was familiar with the area.

She had befriended the mother by offering food and playing with her children before abducting the baby, the police said.

