Musi River Overflows In Hyderabad, Residents Evacuate As Floodwater Reaches Homes – VIDEO

 Musi River Overflows In Hyderabad, Residents Evacuate As Floodwater Reaches Homes
Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Musi River Overflows In Hyderabad, Residents Evacuate Homes

Hyderabad: Floodwaters from the Musi River partially submerged several houses along its banks near Chaderghat, including a newly constructed bridge, after 10,439 cusecs of water were released from the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar at 1 PM on Friday.

Floodwater reportedly entered homes of people in Moosa Nagar, Rasoolpura, Kamal Nagar and Vinayak Veedhi, areas located close to the Musi River.

Visuals show floodwaters gushing into houses, with residents seen rushing out in panic, carrying their belongings.

People were carrying their belongings and moving it to the temporary shelters setup by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)

Those evacuated, include daily wage earners, were relocated to the Ghode-Ki-Kabar GHMC Community Hall, where authorities have arranged temporary shelter, food, and medical aid.

"Due to the overflow of the Musi River, Chaderghat Causeway has been closed for traffic. Commuters are advised to use Chaderghat Bridge for commuting. Please cooperate and plan your travel accordingly," Hyderabad traffic police informed on X.

Hyderabad Horror: 3 Men Arrested For Sexually Assaulting School Girls
article-image

Normal life was majorly disrupted after heavy rains in the old city on Friday. The meteorological department issued a Red Alert For Sangareddy & Vikarabad Districts for 27-09-2025.

About Musi River

The Musi River, also referred to as the Muchukunda or Musunuru River,is a significant tributary of the Krishna River, flowing through the Deccan Plateau in Telangana.

