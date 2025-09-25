Hyderabad Horror: 3 Men Arrested For Sexually Assaulting School Girls

Representational photo |

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Hyderabad's Alwal area. Three minor girls reported that they were lured and sexually assaulted by three men, according to NDTV.

The horrific incident came to light after the victims, all students of Class 9, narrated the ordeal to their parents. All three girls went missing on September 20 after telling their families they were attending Bathukamma (the Dasara festival in Telangana) celebrations at their school, according to the police.

The accused have been identified as 19-year-old Madhu, a contract employee with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with his friends, 22-year-old Vamsi Aravind and 21-year-old Neeraj. They reportedly convinced the girls to accompany them on a trip.

According to the police, the accused first took the girls to a hotel in Hyderabad for lunch, where they gained their trust. From there, they convinced the minors to travel to Yadagirigutta town, approximately 64 kilometres from Hyderabad.

After arriving, the men booked three separate rooms at a local lodge, where they allegedly sexually assaulted the girls.

The following day, the girls were dropped off in the Tarnaka area of Hyderabad. Fearing the consequences, the girls did not initially share the incident with anyone. However, they later confided in their parents, who immediately filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, Alwal police filed a case. The victims were sent to the Bharosa Centre for counselling and medical examinations, which confirmed the sexual assault.

Police have arrested the three accused men and the lodge manager, Somesh, who rented the rooms. All four have been remanded to custody.

The police had first registered a "missing persons" complaint on September 20, but the full incident came to light only after the girls narrated the ordeal.