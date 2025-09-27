Who is Petal Gahlot? Young Indian Diplomat Tears Into Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif At UNGA |

New Delhi: A young Indian diplomat, Petal Gahlot, has made global headlines after delivering a sharp and uncompromising response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Representing India’s stance on cross-border terrorism, Gahlot’s intervention stood out for its clarity, boldness and firm message.

#WATCH | New York | Exercising the right of reply of India on Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's speech, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Petal Gahlot says, "The intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani air bases by Indian forces. The… pic.twitter.com/VBIIXLhzyd — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Speaking in India’s Right of Reply to Sharif’s address, Gahlot challenged Pakistan’s claims of seeking peace. She stated, “If he is indeed sincere, the pathway is clear. Pakistan must immediately shut down all terrorist camps and hand over to us the terrorists wanted in India.” She further highlighted the irony of Pakistan lecturing the global community on faith while fostering intolerance and bigotry within its own borders.

Who Is Petal Gehlot?

Petal Gahlot’s journey into diplomacy was shaped by a strong academic foundation. She pursued her undergraduate degree in Political Science at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and went on to complete her master’s in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, as reported by SheThePeople. This academic training provided her with both theoretical and analytical skills, preparing her for the highly competitive and nuanced world of international relations.

Entry Into Diplomacy

In 2015, Gahlot joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), beginning her career in diplomacy. Over the years, she has been entrusted with diverse responsibilities. Currently, she serves as the First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, where she represents India’s interests in global discussions on peace, security and cooperation.

Prior to her UN posting, Gahlot worked as Under Secretary in the European West Division of the Ministry of External Affairs. She also had overseas stints at the Indian Mission/Consulate in Paris and San Francisco, which enriched her experience in dealing with varied geopolitical and cultural contexts.

Talents Beyond Diplomacy

Interestingly, Gahlot is also known for her artistic side. An accomplished guitar player, she has been nicknamed the “Guitar Diplomat.” Her rendition of the Italian resistance song Bella Ciao gained attention on social media, and her cover of Lost On You by LP further showcased her musical talent.

Petal Gahlot represents a new generation of Indian diplomats who combine professional rigor with a modern, approachable persona. Her recent speech at the UNGA not only reaffirmed India’s firm position on terrorism but also highlighted her growing stature as a voice of conviction on the global stage.