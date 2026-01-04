Police Brutality Caught On Cam In UP: Traffic Cop Threatens And Slaps Man After Issuing Challan To Parked Bus In Bareilly

A police sub-inspector is seen confronting and allegedly slapping a man at Bareilly bus stand in Uttar Pradesh after issuing a challan to a stationary UPSRTC bus | X/@mktyaggi

A shocking case of alleged police brutality has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly after a video went viral on social media showing a traffic police sub-inspector slapping a man during an argument at a bus stand.

Traffic Cop Seen Issuing Challan to Parked UPSRTC Bus

In the viral video, a traffic police sub-inspector, dressed in khaki with “Uttar Pradesh Police” visible on his uniform, is seen issuing a parking challan to a stationary Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus parked inside the Bareilly bus stand. The officer is also seen clicking photographs of the bus on his mobile phone to document the alleged violation.

A person recording the incident questions the officer over why a parked bus inside the bus stand is being fined. The argument escalates moments later, with the police officer allegedly manhandling the man and slapping him on camera.

Officer Seen Threatening Man After Slap

Following the assault, the sub-inspector is heard threatening the man, saying he would approach the Superintendent of Police (SP) to escalate the matter. Parts of the audio after the slap are unclear and the video ends shortly thereafter.

As of now, it remains unclear whether any departmental or legal action has been initiated against the police officer involved.

Separate Incident of Alleged Police Assault in Gujarat

In a separate incident from Gujarat, a traffic police constable has been accused of assaulting a woman during a routine vehicle check at Nehru Nagar (Njali) Crossroads in Paldi, Ahmedabad.

In the video, a woman riding a scooter is stopped by a traffic police constable. She asks to see the officer’s identity card and briefly holds it. During a heated exchange, the ID card accidentally slips from her hand and falls to the ground.

Woman Allegedly Slapped During Heated Argument

The incident, captured on camera and widely shared online, shows the constable reacting aggressively. The officer is seen shouting at the woman, grabbing her, and allegedly slapping her multiple times with an open hand. Other police personnel and bystanders are visible at the scene, some attempting to intervene, but the constable continues to behave aggressively.

Both incidents have sparked outrage on social media, raising renewed concerns over police conduct and accountability.