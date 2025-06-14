Caught On Camera: 2 Labourers Stripped, Brutally Thrashed By Traders In Gujarat's Surat On Suspicion of Theft; Police Arrest 2 Accused, Post Video

2 Labourers Stripped, Brutally Thrashed By Traders In Gujarat's Surat; Police Arrest 2 Accused, Post Video (Screengrab) | X/@CP_SuratCity

Surat: A disturbing incident surfaced from Gujarat's Surat, where textile traders allegedly stripped and brutally assaulted two labourers on suspicion of theft. The incident, which took place on June 10, was recorded on camera.

The accused forcibly confined the victims inside a shop, reported The Times of India. They were then stripped and brutally thrashed with a stick. The traders also recorded the entire incident. The matter surfaced after one of the victims, Jitu Vagh, lodged a police complaint.

Video Posted By Surat Police:

After receiving the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested two accused. According to the report, there were four people involved in the incident. The Surt Police posted a video on its official X handle showing how the accused beat up the victims. In the later part of the same video, it could be seen that the police arrested two accused and took them to a crime spot.

According to the TOI report, Vagh told police that he had gone to Ring Road in search of work at various textile markets. He further told police that when he was talking with his friend, four men came and started abusing and assaulting them.

The victims were dragged to a shop named Nandini Creations and after shutting down the shutters, the accused stripped and brutally assaulted them, reported TOI.

As per Vagh, they were forced to falsely confess to theft. Vagh reportedly sustained a fracture in his hand.