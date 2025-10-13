BIG Trouble For Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi & Tejashwi Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections As Delhi Court Frame Charges Against Them In IRCTC Scam Case | PTI/File Image

New Delhi: In a major set back to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, a Delhi court on Monday framed corruption charges against them and other accused in the IRCTC scam case under multiple sections relating to cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The order was passed by Special Judge Vishal Gogne. The case stems from alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

The court also framed charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Lalu Prasad. Notably, Lalu and other accused reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier on September 24, the court had directed all accused persons to appear physically for its order on framing charges. According to a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case, during the tenure of Lalu Yadav as Railway Minister (2004-2009), the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels - BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri- was handed over to Patna-based Sujata Hotels Private Limited, allegedly through a manipulated tender process.

The CBI also alleged that Lalu and his family members accepted several acres of land as a bribe for awarding a contract to the private company.

However, Lalu and his family denied these allegations and claimed that there was no evidence against them.

The chargesheet also named the group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal, and Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel, reported PTI.

Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited have also been named as accused firms in the chargesheet.

The trial in the IRCTC scam case will begin from October 27.

Notably, the assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The result will be declared on November 14.