 BIG Trouble For Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi & Tejashwi Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections As Delhi Court Frame Charges Against Them In IRCTC Scam Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBIG Trouble For Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi & Tejashwi Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections As Delhi Court Frame Charges Against Them In IRCTC Scam Case

BIG Trouble For Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi & Tejashwi Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections As Delhi Court Frame Charges Against Them In IRCTC Scam Case

A Delhi court on Monday framed corruption charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
BIG Trouble For Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi & Tejashwi Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections As Delhi Court Frame Charges Against Them In IRCTC Scam Case | PTI/File Image

New Delhi: In a major set back to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, a Delhi court on Monday framed corruption charges against them and other accused in the IRCTC scam case under multiple sections relating to cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The order was passed by Special Judge Vishal Gogne. The case stems from alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

The court also framed charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Lalu Prasad. Notably, Lalu and other accused reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier on September 24, the court had directed all accused persons to appear physically for its order on framing charges. According to a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case, during the tenure of Lalu Yadav as Railway Minister (2004-2009), the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels - BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri- was handed over to Patna-based Sujata Hotels Private Limited, allegedly through a manipulated tender process.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Terrorist Angle Rules Out In Navy Nagar Rifle Theft Case; Police Say 'Brothers Stole Weapon For...'
Mumbai News: Terrorist Angle Rules Out In Navy Nagar Rifle Theft Case; Police Say 'Brothers Stole Weapon For...'
LG Electronics' Profit Slides 8% Due To Rising Tariff Costs & US Policy Changes
LG Electronics' Profit Slides 8% Due To Rising Tariff Costs & US Policy Changes
Palghar: BJP, BVA, & Citizens Clash Over Road Blockage During 'Vachanpurti Jal Utsav' In Virar
Palghar: BJP, BVA, & Citizens Clash Over Road Blockage During 'Vachanpurti Jal Utsav' In Virar
NDA Announces Bihar Election Seat-Sharing, RJD Predicts BJP Will Dominate And Push JDU Aside For Chief Minister’s Post
NDA Announces Bihar Election Seat-Sharing, RJD Predicts BJP Will Dominate And Push JDU Aside For Chief Minister’s Post

The CBI also alleged that Lalu and his family members accepted several acres of land as a bribe for awarding a contract to the private company.

However, Lalu and his family denied these allegations and claimed that there was no evidence against them.

The chargesheet also named the group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal, and Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel, reported PTI.

Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited have also been named as accused firms in the chargesheet.

The trial in the IRCTC scam case will begin from October 27.

Notably, the assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The result will be declared on November 14.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NDA Announces Bihar Election Seat-Sharing, RJD Predicts BJP Will Dominate And Push JDU Aside For...

NDA Announces Bihar Election Seat-Sharing, RJD Predicts BJP Will Dominate And Push JDU Aside For...

On Camera: BMTC Bus Rams 9 Vehicles Near Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru After Driver Suffers...

On Camera: BMTC Bus Rams 9 Vehicles Near Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru After Driver Suffers...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav's Morning Walk Video Before Court Hearing In 'Land For Job...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav's Morning Walk Video Before Court Hearing In 'Land For Job...

Tamil Nadu Cancels Sresan Pharma License After Coldrif Cough Syrup Linked To 22 deaths In Madhya...

Tamil Nadu Cancels Sresan Pharma License After Coldrif Cough Syrup Linked To 22 deaths In Madhya...

Uttar Pradesh: Criminal With Multiple Serious Cases, Including Rape And Attempt To Murder, Killed In...

Uttar Pradesh: Criminal With Multiple Serious Cases, Including Rape And Attempt To Murder, Killed In...