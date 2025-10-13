'Justice Should Be Done': Congress MP Deepender Hooda Meets With Family Of Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Monday met with the family of the IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar. | X @ANI

Chandigarh: Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Monday met with the family of the IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who allegedly killed himself after facing harassment from senior officials.

Hooda emphasised the need for a fair investigation into the case, demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

"It is a serious matter. Justice should be done. There should be a fair investigation. A message should go out that no one is able to influence the investigation, as police complaints have been filed against top officials on the basis of the suicide note. Whomever is found guilty should be strictly punished, while the innocent should be exonerated. Congress stands with justice," he said.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda met with the family of the senior Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar.



Congress MP Deepender Hooda says, "This is a serious matter. There should be a fair investigation in this case. Only then will trust in the system be maintained.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7. In the 'final note' he left behind, he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

Meanwhile, the six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Chandigarh Police to investigate the case, has written to the Haryana Government, seeking the documents required for the investigation.

Earlier, Aman Arora, who is the President of the Aam Aadmi Party unit of Punjab, said that the denial of justice to the family of the IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar reflects the kind of atmosphere prevailing in the country and Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states.

In the IPS Officer's case, Arora alleged that the officer took his life under "pressure. "It is deeply saddening and unfortunate that a senior IPS officer has died by suicide... It has been six days since his death, and the family has yet to receive justice...So much pressure has been exerted on a respected IPS officer that he has no choice but to end his life. This reflects the atmosphere prevailing in the country and in BJP-ruled states... The Punjab government stands in support of the family...," he told reporters on Sunday

The Haryana IAS Officers' Association expressed deep sorrow over the sudden and tragic death of IPS Y Puran Kumar. The Association paid tribute to his integrity and dedication to public service, acknowledging his significant contributions to society.

