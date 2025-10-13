 'There Is No Evidence...': Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai Apologises To Ex-BJP Councillor Ajit Tokas For Making False Corruption Allegations In 2011
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'There Is No Evidence...': Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai Apologises To Ex-BJP Councillor Ajit Tokas For Making False Corruption Allegations In 2011

'There Is No Evidence...': Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai Apologises To Ex-BJP Councillor Ajit Tokas For Making False Corruption Allegations In 2011

In his apology, Sardesai acknowledged the social and political reputational harm caused to Ajit Singh Tokas by the airing of the programme.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
article-image

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, who currently hosts a prime-time show on India Today, has issued a public apology to former BJP councillor Ajit Singh Tokas for making false corruption allegations against him in 2011 during a programme titled 'IBN7 and Cobra Post Investigation'.

Posting the apology on X, Sardesai wrote that an erroneous claim was made on the channel in the programme 'Delhi's Double Agents', which aired on December 6, 2011 and November 7, 2011. The programme had alleged that Ajit Singh Tokas, then a BJP councillor from Munirka Ward, had demanded money in connection with unauthorised construction in Munirka, the area from which he was elected.

Following the broadcast, the Lokayukta took suo moto cognisance of the sting operation. However, after due adjudication, the Lokayukta passed an order dated 26 March 2012, which held that Tokas had rejected multiple offers of gratification. The order stated there was no evidence on record to substantiate that Mr Tokas ever demanded money in relation to any project. In fact, he had denied the allegations, and the investigation found no such practice was entertained in his Munirka ward by him.

Read Also
MP News: Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Flaunting Knife In Instagram Reel; Sit-Up Apology Video Now...
article-image

In his apology, Sardesai acknowledged the social and political reputational harm caused to Ajit Singh Tokas by the airing of the programme. He further clarified that the investigation was undertaken by an external agency, and his role was limited solely to anchoring the programme based on the said investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Terrorist Angle Rules Out In Navy Nagar Rifle Theft Case; Police Say 'Brothers Stole Weapon For...'
Mumbai News: Terrorist Angle Rules Out In Navy Nagar Rifle Theft Case; Police Say 'Brothers Stole Weapon For...'
LG Electronics' Profit Slides 8% Due To Rising Tariff Costs & US Policy Changes
LG Electronics' Profit Slides 8% Due To Rising Tariff Costs & US Policy Changes
Palghar: BJP, BVA, & Citizens Clash Over Road Blockage During 'Vachanpurti Jal Utsav' In Virar
Palghar: BJP, BVA, & Citizens Clash Over Road Blockage During 'Vachanpurti Jal Utsav' In Virar
NDA Announces Bihar Election Seat-Sharing, RJD Predicts BJP Will Dominate And Push JDU Aside For Chief Minister’s Post
NDA Announces Bihar Election Seat-Sharing, RJD Predicts BJP Will Dominate And Push JDU Aside For Chief Minister’s Post

The apology comes more than a decade after the original allegations were broadcast, during which time Tokas's name had been cleared by the Lokayukta's findings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'There Is No Evidence...': Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai Apologises To Ex-BJP Councillor Ajit Tokas...

'There Is No Evidence...': Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai Apologises To Ex-BJP Councillor Ajit Tokas...

NDA Announces Bihar Election Seat-Sharing, RJD Predicts BJP Will Dominate And Push JDU Aside For...

NDA Announces Bihar Election Seat-Sharing, RJD Predicts BJP Will Dominate And Push JDU Aside For...

On Camera: BMTC Bus Rams 9 Vehicles Near Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru After Driver Suffers...

On Camera: BMTC Bus Rams 9 Vehicles Near Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru After Driver Suffers...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav's Morning Walk Video Before Court Hearing In 'Land For Job...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav's Morning Walk Video Before Court Hearing In 'Land For Job...

Tamil Nadu Cancels Sresan Pharma License After Coldrif Cough Syrup Linked To 22 deaths In Madhya...

Tamil Nadu Cancels Sresan Pharma License After Coldrif Cough Syrup Linked To 22 deaths In Madhya...