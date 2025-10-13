Greater Noida Man Set To Marry Next Month Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Train While Trying to Save His Bike; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces

CCTV screengrab | X/@Pravendra_Sikar

Greater Noida: A tragic incident has come to light from the Greater Noida district of Uttar Pradesh, where a young man lost his life after being struck by a speeding train.

The youth was crossing a railway track on his motorcycle when he lost control and the bike toppled onto the tracks. Although he initially escaped unharmed, he returned in an attempt to retrieve the motorcycle.

Tragically, in the process of trying to save his bike, an oncoming train hit him, sweeping away both the motorcycle and the young man. He died on the spot.

Chilling CCTV footage of the incident has since emerged, capturing the harrowing moments leading up to the fatal accident. The incident took place on Sunday at around 3:00 in the afternoon.

Police Reacts

"A report was received of a young man who was struck by a train. With the help of local police, the young man's body has been sent for a postmortem. Further legal action is being taken," police were qouted saying by Danik Bhaskar.