 'Punched & Groped': Woman Assaulted By Security Guards In Greater Noida Society For Intervening In Dispute - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Punched & Groped': Woman Assaulted By Security Guards In Greater Noida Society For Intervening In Dispute - VIDEO

'Punched & Groped': Woman Assaulted By Security Guards In Greater Noida Society For Intervening In Dispute - VIDEO

One of the security guards in uniform can be seen punching a woman and then attempting to grope her, while the woman is heard screaming. Other residents can be seen pulling the guard back. Police personnel also appear in the video, trying to pacify the situation.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Woman Assaulted By Security Guards In Greater Noida | X/@priyarana3101

Greater Noida: A highly dramatic incident unfolded on Friday at around 10:30 pm at a high-rise society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, where an altercation broke out between security guards and a resident. A dispute over a wrong-side vehicle entry quickly escalated into physical violence. The guards also manhandled a woman who tried to intervene. A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media.

Two security guards, Gautam Singh and Satyam Shukla, along with two residents, Arjun and Abhishek, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The video shows complete chaos. One of the security guards in uniform can be seen punching a woman and then attempting to grope her, while the woman is heard screaming. Other residents can be seen pulling the guard back. Police personnel also appear in the video, trying to pacify the situation.

The video has gone viral on social media. A man named Arjun was driving his car into the society through a gate marked “No Entry,” which was actually the exit gate. Despite this, he insisted on entering through it. This led to an argument between Arjun and two security guards. The situation quickly escalated into verbal abuse and a physical altercation. Guards Gautam Singh and Satyam Shukla assaulted Arjun, surrounding him during the fight.

FPJ Shorts
US: Indian Student Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunman While Working At Gas Station In Dallas - VIDEO
US: Indian Student Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunman While Working At Gas Station In Dallas - VIDEO
Mumbai Airport Customs Intercepts Over ₹1 Crore Foreign Currency; Two Arrested
Mumbai Airport Customs Intercepts Over ₹1 Crore Foreign Currency; Two Arrested
'Had No Faith In Me...': Bigg Boss 13 Fame Rashami Desai Loses 9 Kgs, Opens Up On Health Struggles & Self-Discovery
'Had No Faith In Me...': Bigg Boss 13 Fame Rashami Desai Loses 9 Kgs, Opens Up On Health Struggles & Self-Discovery
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 04, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 04, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Greater Noida Horror: Woman Set Ablaze By Husband, In-Laws Over Dowry Demand; Chilling VIDEO...
article-image

When society members intervened to stop the violence, the guards refused to back down. A woman who tried to reason with the guards was also assaulted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US: Indian Student Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunman While Working At Gas Station In Dallas - VIDEO

US: Indian Student Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunman While Working At Gas Station In Dallas - VIDEO

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 04, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 04, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 04, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 04, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Punched & Groped': Woman Assaulted By Security Guards In Greater Noida Society For Intervening In...

'Punched & Groped': Woman Assaulted By Security Guards In Greater Noida Society For Intervening In...

Bihar Youth Express Joy, Gratitude As PM Modi Hands Over Appointment Letters, Unveils Major Skill...

Bihar Youth Express Joy, Gratitude As PM Modi Hands Over Appointment Letters, Unveils Major Skill...