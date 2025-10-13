Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav's Morning Walk Video Before Court Hearing In 'Land For Job Case' Goes Viral

Just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, troubles have mounted for Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav, as a Delhi court framed charges against them in the IRCTC scam and land-for-jobs case.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi delivered its verdict on Monday, framing charges against Lalu, Rabri, and Tejashwi in connection with the alleged scam. Addressing Lalu Yadav, who was present in court, the judge stated, "You misused your official position while serving as Railway Minister. You took advantage of your position and manipulated tender conditions to benefit certain individuals. Do you accept the charges?"

Lalu Yadav responded by denying all the allegations.

The IRCTC scam case involves accusations of corruption in tenders for BNR hotels located in Ranchi and Puri. Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and other accused persons have been charged under Sections 120B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. A charge sheet has been filed in court against all the accused.

Meanwhile, a video of Lalu Yadav has gone viral on social media, showing him on a morning walk in Delhi accompanied by bodyguards and other individuals. According to sources, the footage was reportedly captured this morning.

Following the court hearing in the IRCTC scam case, Tejashwi Yadav spoke to the media, stating, "We will continue to fight the case, and you all know that we have been saying for many days that with elections coming, such things are bound to happen. Even so, whilst respecting the court, we just want to say that we have always fought and will continue to fight."

The timing of the court's decision has drawn political attention, coming as it does just before the crucial Bihar Assembly elections, where the RJD is a key player in the opposition alliance.