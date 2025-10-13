Tripura Shocker: 14-Month-Old Girl Raped & Killed By Daily Wager In Panisagar, Body Found Buried In Paddy Fields; Accused Arrested

14-Month-Old Girl Raped & Killed By Daily Wager in Tripura | File Pic (Representative pic)

Agartala: A disturbing incident surfaced from Tripura's Panisagar, where a 14-month-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a man on Saturday, October 11. The accused is a daily wage worker. He was arrested in Assam's Nilambazar, the police said.

After the rape, the child was murdered and buried in a paddy field in the area, Officer-in-Charge of Panisagar police station,Sumanta Bhattacharjee, told PTI.

As per the police officer, the accused had taken the baby from her mother on the pretext of going on an outing, he said. The girl's mother got panicked after the accused did not return after three hours.

The family members of the toddler and the villagers started searching for her. At around 8 pm, the child's family filed a police complaint on the same day of the incident, as reported by News18.

Read Also SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Govt Over Lucknow Gang-Rape, Says Law And Order In UP Has Hit Zero

Later, the child's body was found buried in a paddy field. Her body was handed over to the family after conducting a postmortem.

A manhunt operation was launched to nab the accused. Later, he was taken into custody from Assam's Nilambazar on Sunday, October 12. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the law.

He will reportedly be produced before a court in Agartala. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

10-Year-Old Girl Raped In Mumbai:

In another incident which took place in June this year, a 10-year-old girl was brutally tortured with a screwdriver inserted into her private parts in Mumbai's Jogeshwari. n FIR has been registered at Meghwadi Police Station.

A horrifying incident has come to light in the Meghwadi area of Jogeshwari East. A 24-year-old man, who is the lover of the victim’s mother, sexually assaulted the minor girl and inserted a sharp screwdriver into her private parts. The Meghwadi police have registered a case under the POCSO Act against the accused and his girlfriend (the victim’s mother) and arrested both.