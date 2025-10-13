 IRCTC Launches 'Sri Rameswaram–Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra' Under Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Initiative
Operated under the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train initiative, the 9-night, 10-day tour will commence from Nasik on November 7, 2025, and conclude on November 16, 2025.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special religious tourism package titled “Sri Rameswaram–Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra”, offering devotees and travellers a spiritually enriching journey through South India. Operated under the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train initiative, the 9-night, 10-day tour will commence from Nasik on November 7, 2025, and conclude on November 16, 2025.

Tour Itinerary and Destinations

The journey covers South India’s most revered pilgrimage and tourist destinations, starting with Tirupati, home to the sacred Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple and Goddess Padmavati Temple. The train then proceeds to Rameswaram, where pilgrims will visit the Ramanathaswamy Temple and the spiritually significant Dhanushkodi.

In Madurai, travellers will explore the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple, celebrated for its magnificent Dravidian architecture. The journey continues to Kanyakumari, India’s southernmost point, featuring the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Gandhi Mandapam, and the Kanyakumari Temple. The final leg includes Thiruvananthapuram, where participants can visit the Padmanabhaswamy Temple and unwind at Kovalam Beach.

Tariff and Accommodation

The all-inclusive package has been designed to be both affordable and comfortable.

For adults: ₹18,040 (Sleeper Class), ₹30,370 (3AC), and ₹40,240 (2AC)

For children (5–11 years): ₹16,890 (Sleeper), ₹29,010 (3AC), and ₹38,610 (2AC)

Accommodation will be provided in budget hotels (AC and non-AC options), ensuring comfort throughout the journey. Passengers will be served pure vegetarian meals, both onboard and offboard, while local sightseeing will be conducted via AC or non-AC buses depending on availability. Wash and change facilities will be available at designated locations for added convenience.

A Complete Pilgrimage Experience

IRCTC’s latest package is designed to offer a seamless, spiritually enriching, and cost-effective travel experience, covering transport, meals, lodging, and guided tours in one convenient itinerary.

For bookings and detailed information, travellers can visit the IRCTC Tourism website.

