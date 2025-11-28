 PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill Led To ‘Brutal Consequences’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill Led To ‘Brutal Consequences’

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill Led To ‘Brutal Consequences’

"The NC government dismissed the PDP's anti-bulldozer bill by branding these residents as land grabbers. Today, the brutal consequences of that decision are for all to see," she said. An anti-encroachment drive was carried out on Thursday by the Jammu Development Authority during which bulldozers demolished illegal structures in the Transport Nagar area of the city.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
PDP President & Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti | PTI

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti criticised the demolition of a house of a journalist by the authorities in Jammu, saying the Union territory is suffering the "brutal consequences" of the National Conference (NC) government's decision to dismiss the party's "anti-bulldozer" bill in the assembly recently.

"These aren't the homes of helpless Muslim families in UP or elsewhere where targeting minorities has become the norm. This is Jammu & Kashmir where Arfaz, a journalist who built a modest home 40 years ago on 3 marlas of land, saw it being crushed to rubble in seconds," Mufti said in a post on X on Friday.

"The NC government dismissed the PDP's anti-bulldozer bill by branding these residents as land grabbers. Today, the brutal consequences of that decision are for all to see," she said.

An anti-encroachment drive was carried out on Thursday by the Jammu Development Authority during which bulldozers demolished illegal structures in the Transport Nagar area of the city.

FPJ Shorts
MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In Results
MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In Results
Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments In India Surge $5.3 Billion, Accelerate 9%, Driven By Tenfold Surge In Private Investments
Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments In India Surge $5.3 Billion, Accelerate 9%, Driven By Tenfold Surge In Private Investments
Mumbai Air Pollution: Bombay HC Demands Action Reports, Forms 5-Member Committee To Monitor Construction Dust
Mumbai Air Pollution: Bombay HC Demands Action Reports, Forms 5-Member Committee To Monitor Construction Dust
IIM Mumbai Starts Application Process For Post Graduate Diploma Programme In Public Policy In Partnership With Talentsprint (Part Of Accenture); Know Eligibility Criteria Here
IIM Mumbai Starts Application Process For Post Graduate Diploma Programme In Public Policy In Partnership With Talentsprint (Part Of Accenture); Know Eligibility Criteria Here

The demolished structures included the house of journalist Arfaz Ahmad.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In...

MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In...

Delhi Car Blast: Al-Falah University Chancellor Forged Papers To Grab Land Of Deceased Hindu Owners,...

Delhi Car Blast: Al-Falah University Chancellor Forged Papers To Grab Land Of Deceased Hindu Owners,...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 28, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 29 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 28, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 29 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...

'Earlier Govts Did Not Retaliate After Terror Attacks': PM Modi Hails Operation Sudarshan Chakra As...

'Earlier Govts Did Not Retaliate After Terror Attacks': PM Modi Hails Operation Sudarshan Chakra As...

Gujarat Viral Video: Pet Dog Attacks Woman In Rajkot Building, Owner Shockingly Slaps Her Instead Of...

Gujarat Viral Video: Pet Dog Attacks Woman In Rajkot Building, Owner Shockingly Slaps Her Instead Of...