Gujarat Horror: One-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death by Leopard Inside Home In Amreli | Representational Image

A one-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest department official said on Friday.

The incident took place around 6pm on Thursday in Trambakpur village, a statement from Dalkhaniya Range of the state forest department said.

Leopard Enters Home, Drags Child Away

"Arjun Ninama's daughter was sitting beside her mother, who was cooking, in their house when a leopard entered and pulled her away. Her mother tried to shoo away the animal and even hit it with a utensil but in vain. The girl's body was found near the house, which is around 3 kilometres away from Amreli wildlife sanctuary," it said.

Forest Teams Deploy Cages to Trap Leopard

"Forest and police personnel reached the spot and have begun further investigation. The Dalkhaniya Range has deployed seven cages in the area to trap the leopard," the statement added.

It said Arjun Ninama is a native of Madhya Pradesh working as a farm labourer in Trambakpur village.

Second Child-Killing Incident in 24 Hours

On Wednesday, a two-year-old girl was killed by a lioness in Gir Gadhada taluka in Gir Somnath district.

