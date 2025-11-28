 MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In Results
PTIUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
BJP candidates contesting the MCD bypolls are receiving "a lot of blessings and support from the people" and it will be "reflected" in the results, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. | X @PKhandelwal_MP

New Delhi: BJP candidates contesting the MCD bypolls are receiving "a lot of blessings and support from the people" and it will be "reflected" in the results, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

Gupta earlier represented the Shalimar Bagh B ward as an MCD councillor before being elected MLA in the Assembly polls held in February and becoming the chief minister.

Bypolls in 12 wards of the MCD are scheduled to be held on November 30, and counting on December 3.

BJP held nine of the 12 wards where bypolls were being held after the sitting councillors won the Assembly polls.

BJP is engaged in a direct fight with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, which have fielded candidates in all 12 wards.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

