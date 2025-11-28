MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In Results

BJP candidates contesting the MCD bypolls are receiving "a lot of blessings and support from the people" and it will be "reflected" in the results, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. | X @PKhandelwal_MP

New Delhi: BJP candidates contesting the MCD bypolls are receiving "a lot of blessings and support from the people" and it will be "reflected" in the results, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

Gupta was speaking during a roadshow held in support of Anita Jain, the party's nominee from Shalimar Bagh B ward, on the last day of campaigning.

Gupta said several parties were making claims about their prospects, but the voters’ decision would be the final word. "People will again elect the BJP candidates and help us lead Delhi towards development," she added.

Gupta earlier represented the Shalimar Bagh B ward as an MCD councillor before being elected MLA in the Assembly polls held in February and becoming the chief minister.

Bypolls in 12 wards of the MCD are scheduled to be held on November 30, and counting on December 3.

BJP held nine of the 12 wards where bypolls were being held after the sitting councillors won the Assembly polls.

BJP is engaged in a direct fight with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, which have fielded candidates in all 12 wards.

