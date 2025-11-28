Rajasthan News: Famous Sanwalia Temple Receives Donations Amounting To ₹51 Crores, 2 Quintals Of Silver & 1 Kg Of Gold In Just Two Months

Famous Sanwalia Temple Receives Donations Amounting To ₹51 Crores, 2 Quintals Of Silver & 1 Kg Of Gold In Just Two Months |

Jaipur: The famous Shri Sanwaliaji Temple, popularly known as Shri Sanwaliaji Seth in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, has received a record Rs 51 crore of donations in just a period of two months. Besides cash donations, two quintals of silver and one kilogram of gold were also received in the temple during this period.

The counting of donations for the Sanwalia Seth's Bhandara was completed on Thursday in six phases under tight security in the presence of government and temple board officials.

Additional District Collector and Chief Executive Officer Prabha Gautam said to the media that a total of ₹40 crore 74 lakh 40 thousand 543 and 985 grams of gold and 86 kg 200 grams of silver was received in the donation box of the Thakurji.

At the same time ₹10 crore 52 lakh 89 thousand 569 in cash and money orders, along with 219 grams 400 milligrams of gold and 121 kg 593 grams of silver as gifts, were received in the offering room of the temple.

The officer said that this time the Bhandara of Lord Shri Sanwalia Seth was opened after two months and the counting took place in six phases.

This is one of the most sacred and rich temples dedicated to Lord Krishna, worshipped here as "Sanwalia Seth" – the divine businessman.

The Hundi system (voluntary donations) here sees crores of rupees being offered annually. Devotees contribute as a form of gratitude after their wishes are fulfilled.

Many even pledge a percentage of their income to the deity, treating him as the divine CEO or business partner.